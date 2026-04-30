April 30, 2026 9:20 AM हिंदी

UP Assembly to hold special session on women's quota bill today

UP Assembly to hold special session on women's quota bill today

Lucknow, April 30 (IANS) A special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be convened on Thursday to deliberate on the Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill, which has recently triggered a sharp political debate at the national level.

Earlier on Tuesday, the officials said that Governor Anandiben Patel has summoned the Assembly for its second session of 2026 on Thursday at 11 a.m.

In the run-up to the session, both the ruling BJP and the Opposition -- Samajwadi Party and Congress -- have already stepped up their political attacks.

While the BJP has labelled the Opposition parties as "anti-women", the Opposition has countered by accusing the government of politicising the issue of women's reservation for electoral gains.

The Women's Reservation Bill, aimed at enhancing women's representation in legislatures, recently failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, triggering strong reactions across the political spectrum.

The BJP has since intensified its criticism of the Congress and its allies, alleging that they obstructed a measure designed to empower women.

The special Assembly session is expected to serve as a platform for legislators to discuss the implications of the Bill's defeat and reiterate the state government's position on women's empowerment.

The proposed legislation sought to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and also included provisions to expand the strength of the House. However, it failed to secure the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority despite a prolonged debate.

In the final tally, the Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the required threshold for passage, leading to a sharp political divide between the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc.

--IANS

sd/

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