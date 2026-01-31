Uorfi Javed ‘expelled’ from Islam, given Hindu name Geeta Bhardwaj, claims influencer Faizan Ansari

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Social media influencer Faizan Ansari has once again stirred controversy after claiming that actress and fashion influencer Uorfi Javed has been “expelled” from Islam and will now be called as Geeta Bhardwaj.

The influencer made the strong claim through a video shared on his social media, where Ansari alleged that a decision had been taken by ‘Muslims’ to disassociate Javed from the community following her constant insult to your community.

In the video, Ansari said, “Hello guys, how are you all? I am Faizan Ansari. There is a girl who is ruining the name of Muslims not only in India but across the world. She herself says that she does not believe in the Quran, she does not believe in Islam, and she does not believe in the Muslim religion. Her name was Muslim till now, Uorfi Javed. She is a very bad girl who has ruined the name of Muslims across the world, and every Muslim abuses her.”

He added, “So finally, we Muslims have decided that Uorfi Javed is not a Muslim anymore. For this, I have given a written letter to the Maulana, the head of the All India Muslim community. I have not taken permission, I have informed him that Uorfi Javed is not a Muslim anymore. Uorfi Javed has nothing to do with the Muslim community and her new name is Geeta Bhardwaj.”

Announcing his decision on behalf of Muslims, Faizan said, “I am announcing this publicly so everyone should know that Uorfi Javed is not a Muslim anymore. Her name is Geeta Bhardwaj. All of us Muslims have taken this decision. I have given a written letter to the Maulana and I am attaching it with this video. I will tweet this so the message reaches worldwide. Please forward this so people know what happens if someone abuses the name of Muslims. From today, Uorfi Javed’s name is Geeta Bhardwaj. Please do not call her Uorfi Javed. She has no place in the Muslim community or society. For proof, I am attaching the letter. Thank you.”

Talking about Uorfi Javed, has been dominating social media with her bold and unconventional dressing sense, and simultaneously stirring controversies.

