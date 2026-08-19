August 19, 2026 6:48 PM हिंदी

Unnati's BWF World Championships debut ends in Round-of-32

Unnati's BWF World Championships debut ends in Round-of-32

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Unnati Hooda's campaign at her debut BWF World Championships ended in the second round after the Indian suffered a close, hard-fought loss at the hands of Michelle Li of Canada on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Indian, agonisingly close to shocking her higher-ranked Canadian opponent, suffered a heartbreaking 21-11, 9-21, 21-23 defeat in a match that lasted just under an hour here at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

Unnati had come in the second round after a hard-fought straight-games win over Myanmar’s Thet Htar Thuzar 22-20, 21-16. In 2025, she picked up one of the biggest wins of her career when she defeated the two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu at the China Open.

Unnati had a solid start as she pocketed four points in quick succession, making her intentions clear early in the game to take a 4-1 lead. The Indian maintained her advantage, heading into the interval with a three-point cushion at 11-8 in the opening game."

A risky gamble by Li at the net cost Unnati the point and her serve, but the Indian still held a comfortable lead. Unnati made her experienced opponent work for every point before closing out the opening game in style.

Unnati carried the confidence from the opening game into the second, starting with a 3-1 lead. However, momentum shifted in Li’s favour in the blink of an eye as the Canadian marched ahead 6-4 and headed into the mid-game interval with an 11-5 advantage. Unforced errors from Unnati allowed Li to elevate her game and take the second set 21-9

"In the decider, the Indian fought hard and found some brilliant winners along the way. She earned five points on the trot to take a 5-4 lead. While both players made mistakes around the net, Unnati held a slender 10-9 advantage.

Just one rally later, poor shot selection brought Li level at 10-all, leaving Unnati in disbelief. The match remained evenly poised at 19-all before a clever deception and a solid smash gave Unnati match point opportunity at 20-19. However, she was unable to convert. A misjudged shot at the crucial moment allowed Li to fight back and close out a 23-21 win, handing Unnati a heartbreaking loss on her World Championships debut.

--IANS

bc/hs

LATEST NEWS

Ayush Badoni’s 90, late heroics help South Delhi Superstarz defeat North Delhi Strikers by four wickets in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: DPL

DPL 2026: Badoni’s 90, late heroics help South Delhi Superstarz defeat North Delhi Strikers by four wickets

‘We need to develop that Test match squad,’ says Kirsten after Galle loss

‘We need to develop that Test match squad,’ says Kirsten after Galle loss

India, Malaysia pledge deeper cooperation on public administration, governance reforms

India, Malaysia pledge deeper cooperation on public administration, governance reforms

AS Monaco part ways with French World Cup 2018-winner Paul Pogba ahead of Ligue 1 opener. Photo credit: AS Monaco

AS Monaco part ways with Paul Pogba ahead of Ligue 1 opener

‘I could have converted it into a really good win, says Unnati as rues missed chances during her defeat in the BWF World Championship 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Badminton WC: I could have converted it into a really good win, says Unnati; rues missed chances

Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth concludes four-day Nepal visit

Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth concludes four-day Nepal visit

Karisma Kapoor drops BTS rehearsal video of ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’

Karisma Kapoor drops BTS rehearsal video of ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’

Nehru Trophy Boat Race

Nehru Trophy Boat Race gets a new poster and the Gandhi buzz

Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill five civilians in Balochistan

Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill five civilians in Balochistan

Indian women’s team takes on England, eyes top spot in Pool D in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 at Amstelveen, the Netherlands on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey World Cup: Indian women’s team takes on England, eyes top spot in Pool D