Unique art by young Neemuch artist: PM Modi’s portrait painted with tea depicts 12 years of achievements

Neemuch, June 24 (IANS) Rahul Kumar Lohar, a young artist from Kuchrod village in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, has once again captured public attention with his creativity and unique artistic vision. Rahul has created a special portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but what makes the artwork truly distinctive is that it has been made not with conventional paints but with tea.

The portrait made with tea is more than just an artistic representation of the Prime Minister's early life, it also serves as a visual tribute to some of the major achievements and public welfare initiatives undertaken during his tenure over the past 12 years.

Through the artwork, Rahul has symbolically highlighted 12 key initiatives and accomplishments of the Modi government, including the Ram Mandir, the Chandrayaan mission, the successful hosting of the G20 Summit, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Vande Bharat trains, Make in India, Ayushman Bharat, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The unique creation has received appreciation from local residents and art enthusiasts alike. Coming from a rural background and making a name for himself through talent and dedication, Rahul's work stands as a remarkable example of innovation and creativity. Many believe that his artistic journey can inspire young people to think differently and pursue their passions with determination.

Speaking to IANS, Rahul Kumar Lohar said, "I work as an artist, and recently I created a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The special aspect of this painting is that it has been made using the tea we drink every day. That is what makes it unique."

He further said that he drew inspiration from Prime Minister Modi's life and leadership. "Narendra Modi, the current Prime Minister, has served the country for many years and continues to inspire millions. I have always admired his work and initiatives. Motivated by his life's journey and achievements, I decided to create his portrait using tea."

Rahul said that a closer look at the painting reveals several important schemes and milestones associated with the Prime Minister's tenure. "I have depicted major initiatives such as Chandrayaan, the Ram Mandir, and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, among others. In total, I have included 12 significant schemes and achievements from his years in office. Although there are many more initiatives, I selected these prominent ones for this tea-based artwork."

He also highlighted the symbolic significance of using tea as the medium. "As many people know, Narendra Modi began his journey from humble beginnings, helping at a tea stall before finally rising to become the Prime Minister of the country. That inspired me to create his portrait using tea itself. I felt that such a medium would be a meaningful tribute to his early struggles and achievements."

Rahul added that one should never forget one's roots and that Prime Minister Modi's journey continues to inspire citizens across the country.

--IANS

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