Union Ministers take firm resolve to build strong and inclusive Viksit Bharat

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Several Union Ministers on Monday took firm resolve to build a strong, prosperous and developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, as India celebrated its 77th Republic Day.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared heartfelt Republic Day wishes to all fellow citizens on X.

“This glorious day reminds us of the strength of our Constitution, the spirit of democracy, and the essence of national unity. Let us, on this sacred occasion, resolve to embrace constitutional values and commit to building a strong, prosperous, and developed India,” the Minister posted.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi extended warm greetings to all fellow citizens on the 77th Republic Day.

“Let us continue to uphold the values of democracy, unity, and constitutional duty,” Joshi said.

“Today, as Kartavya Path comes alive with colours of our rich culture and civilisational values, and of our confident march into the future, we proudly celebrate our unprecedented Vikas and Virasat, under the decisive, firm and visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

“We come together to witness the strength of our formidable defence preparedness, cutting edge innovations across sectors and our transformational journey into being Viksit Bharat,” he mentioned on X.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that on this sacred occasion, “let us all pledge to safeguard our democratic values and contribute to realising the resolve of Prime Minister Modi for a 'Developed India’."

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that this Republic Day, “I had the honour of hoisting the National Flag at my residence, a moment that always fills the heart with pride and responsibility”.

“As the Tricolour rose, it reaffirmed my faith in our Constitution and the timeless values of democracy, unity, and service that define our great nation. The true strength of India lies in carrying these ideals into our everyday actions and working selflessly for the people. May this Republic Day inspire us all to contribute towards a stronger, more inclusive, and progressive India,” Naidu posted on X.

