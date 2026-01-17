Union Ministers Mandaviya, Kishan Reddy to join 57th Fit India Sundays on cycle

Hyderabad, Jan 17 (IANS) The Fit India Movement, under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will organise the 57th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle across multiple cities on Sunday, January 18, as part of the Government of India’s ongoing effort to promote fitness as a mass movement.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will lead from the front by participating in the cycling initiative at Gondal near Rajkot on Sunday morning. His presence highlights the government’s sustained focus on encouraging citizens to incorporate physical activity into their daily routines.

Another key highlight of the 57th edition will be the Hyderabad chapter, which will be held at the Gachibowli Stadium and organised by the Sports Authority of India in collaboration with the Government of Telangana. Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will take part in the event, adding momentum to the nationwide fitness initiative.

Several eminent sportspersons and officials will be present at the Hyderabad event, including Shiva Sena Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana; Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach and former All England champion; and Deepthi Jeevanji, Arjuna Awardee and Paris 2024 Paralympic bronze medallist. Fit India Champions, Ambassadors and elite athletes will also join, with their participation aimed at motivating citizens, particularly the youth, to adopt fitness and sports as a way of life.

In New Delhi, the 57th edition will be organised at Vasant Kunj, opposite DAV Public School in Pocket B1, from 7.30 am onwards. Athletes such as Rashmika Sahgal, Indian shooter and Asian Championships and ISSF Junior World Cup gold medallist, and Vishal Joon, an Indian footballer and goalkeeper for Mumbai City FC, are expected to participate.

The Hyderabad edition is likely to witness enthusiastic participation from citizens, athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The programme will include a six-kilometre mass cycling rally starting and ending at Gachibowli Stadium, along with yoga sessions, warm-up drills and community engagement activities, reinforcing the Fit India message of “Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz.”

Hyderabad hosting this edition also reflects the city’s growing reputation as a hub for sports and wellness, with Gachibowli emerging as a key centre for both elite training and community-based sporting activities.

Launched in December 2024, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative has expanded into a nationwide, community-driven programme that promotes cycling as a sustainable and accessible form of physical activity. Conducted simultaneously across multiple locations, it brings together ministers, sportspersons and citizens to foster a culture of fitness and environmental awareness.

Envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Fit India Movement continues to evolve as a Jan Andolan, encouraging behavioural change and a more physically active lifestyle. The Fit India Movement was launched on August 29, 2019, with the objective of making fitness an integral part of everyday life.

