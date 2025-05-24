May 24, 2025 11:07 PM हिंदी

Shivraj Chouhan to set out on 2-day 'Padyatra' in MP's Vidisha from tomorrow

Shivraj Chouhan to set out on 2-day 'Padyatra' in MP's Vidisha from tomorrow

Bhopal, May 24 (IANS) Veteran BJP leader and Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to embark on another "padyatra" -- a foot march, in his Lok Sabha constituency Vidisha, from Sunday (May 25).

During his two-day 'Padyatra', the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister will interact with farmers and evaluate the impact of beneficiary schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government.

Shivraj Chouhan had earlier stated that this initiative underscores his commitment to resolving agricultural challenges, improving economic sustainability, and reinforcing India’s goal of self-reliance.

The padyatra will span 20 to 25 km daily, allowing the senior BJP leader to engage with villagers, discuss welfare programmes, and provide direction for resolving challenges.

Initially focused on Vidisha, it will later extend to other Lok Sabha constituencies, broadening its reach.

During this journey, Union Minister Chouhan will highlight key schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Digital India, rural development projects, health services, education, sanitation, and self-employment programmes.

He aims to ensure that these initiatives effectively benefit rural communities. This padyatra is not just about raising awareness but about direct dialogue with beneficiaries and ensuring local participation.

The Union Minister has consistently relied on yatras as a means of engaging with the public, solidifying his vision, and strengthening his political presence.

He believes that a journey can bridge the gap between governance and the grassroots has shaped his approach to leadership.

Between December 2016 and 2017, Shivraj Chouhan undertook five major yatras — the Narmada Seva Yatra, Jan Vishwas Yatra, Madhya Pradesh Vikas Yatra, Kisan Sandesh Yatra, and Adivasi Vikas Yatra.

These journeys were not mere political exercises but efforts to directly connect with citizens and address their concerns.

In 2018, as the Assembly elections approached, he launched the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, a fifty-five-day tour aimed at reinforcing his ties with voters.

--IANS

pd/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Vidarbha Cricket Association announces teams for inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 in the draft conducted at VCA Recreation Club in Nagpur on Saturday. Photo credit: VCA

VCA announces teams for inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025

Sanju dominates Japan’s Kokufu to reach quarterfinals in 60kg at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing 2025 in Bangkok on Saturday.

Thailand Open Boxing: Sanju dominates Japan’s Kokufu to reach 60kg quarters

No shortage of funds for agricultural research under PM Modi govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

No shortage of funds for agricultural research under PM Modi govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Santiago Bernabeu bids farewell to Luka Modric and Carlo Ancelotti in 2-0 win over Sociedad in the La Liga on Saturday. Photo credit: Real Madrid/X

Santiago Bernabeu bids farewell to Modric, Ancelotti in 2-0 win over Sociedad

CM Dhami orders action plan to implement PM Modi’s directives from NITI Aayog meet

CM Dhami orders action plan to implement PM Modi’s directives from NITI Aayog meet

Lando Norris delivers lap record during Qualifying race to seal pole in the at Monaco Grand Prix in Monaco on Saturday. Photo credit: Formula 1

Formula 1: Lando Norris delivers lap record at Monaco GP Qualifying to seal pole

From struggles to success: How PM Mudra Yojana transformed the lives of small shopkeepers

From struggles to success: How PM Mudra Yojana transformed the lives of small shopkeepers

NDA CMs, Dy CMs to discuss governance models; PM-led conclave to pass resolutions on Operation Sindoor and caste enumeration

NDA CMs, Dy CMs to discuss governance models; PM-led conclave to pass resolutions on Operation Sindoor and caste enumeration

Punjab Kings ride Shreyas Iyer’s poise and Marcus Stoinis' blitz to post 206/8 against Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Saturday. IANS photos

IPL 2025: PBKS ride Iyer’s poise, Stoinis storm to post 206/8 against DC

Shivraj Chouhan to set out on 2-day 'Padyatra' in MP's Vidisha from tomorrow

Shivraj Chouhan to set out on 2-day 'Padyatra' in MP's Vidisha from tomorrow