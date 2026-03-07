Sunil Grover ends up making some new friends on the highway

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actor and comedian Sunil Grover ended up making a couple of unique friends during his latest trip to the highway.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sunil uploaded a video where he was seen lovingly feeding a little calf. We could also see a light smile on his face as he spent time amidst his newfound friends.

For the caption, Sunil wrote, "Made some new friends on the highway (sic)".

He even added the track "Mai Ni Meriye" by Mohit Chauhan as the background score for the post.

However, this is not the first time Sunil has expressed his love for the simpler joys in life on the internet.

Recently, the comedian was seen washing clothes at a roadside hand pump.

The clip published by him on the photo-sharing app showed him dressed in a casual light pink T-shirt, along with black sweatpants, with a bucket of clothes by his side.

Sunil had his sleeves rolled up as he washed the clothes and later pumped the water to wash his face.

While he did not add any caption, Sunil included the track "Na Tum Hamen Jano" by Hemant Kumar from the 1962 film “Baat Ek Raat Ki” as the background music.

Before this, Sunil treated his Instagram family with a video of himself sitting on the floor and making rotis on a traditional ‘chulha’.

The social media video had Sunil kneading the dough, shaping them into perfectly round rotis, and roasting them directly over the open flame of the chulha.

“Friends Roti kha lo …,” he wrote the caption.

Work-wise, Sunil is seen in "The Great Indian Kapil Show", which streams on Netflix. He has been receiving a lot of praise for his performance on the show led by comedian and actor Kapil Sharma.

--IANS

pm/