T20 WC: Calling it a casual environment is not fair, says McCullum as he defends England's coaching approach after exit

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) England head coach Brendon McCullum has defended his coaching approach following his side's exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, saying the white-ball side still has the potential to achieve 'special stuff' if their talent is managed properly.

England’s campaign ended in the semi-finals after a narrow 7-run defeat to India in a high-scoring encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The loss came after England had progressed through the Super 8 stage with a perfect record.

The 44-year-old has faced criticism over the perception that the team environment under him focuses more on relaxation and leisure activities rather than high-performance standards. However, McCullum rejected that view, saying the reality is very different.

“It’s never been about that. That’s a perception that is not necessarily reality. I think there’s a perception that we run a casual operation. It couldn’t be further from the truth. We run an informal operation, but the work is done, and the preparation is put in place," McCullum said as quoted by the BBC.

“There’s an environment that operates in a certain way, but because you are relaxed around that doesn’t mean the work is not being done. That’s just an attitude to try to allow guys to be as free as possible to implement the skills and tactics that you’re trying to achieve. Look, I make no apologies for running an informal, positive environment, but to call it a casual environment is not fair," He added.

McCullum also praised England’s white-ball captain Harry Brook for his leadership during the tournament, which was his first major event as captain.

“I’m incredibly proud of him. He’s grown immensely in the last couple of months under difficult circumstances,” McCullum said.

“There’s a real identity to how Harry Brook’s England white-ball side is going to play. It’s hugely encouraging because a couple of months ago, you probably didn’t have that. He has done an amazing job,” he added.

England’s semi-final clash against India turned out to be the highest-scoring match of the tournament, with the side eventually losing by seven runs. Earlier in the competition, England also suffered a defeat to the West Indies cricket team and faced challenging matches against Scotland, Italy, and Pakistan.

Despite recent setbacks, including a 4-1 defeat in The Ashes and the T20 World Cup disappointment, McCullum is expected to continue in his role as head coach.

