‘Crossed all limits’: PM Modi slams Mamata govt for ‘insulting Tribal President’

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched an offensive against the West Bengal government over the controversy surrounding the venue change for the 9th International Santal Conference, where President Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest.

He called the incident “shameful and unprecedented”.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister said the development had deeply hurt people who believe in democratic values and the empowerment of tribal communities.

“This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India,” PM Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister directly blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal for the controversy and said the state administration was responsible for the disrespect shown to the President.

“The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President. It is equally unfortunate that a subject as important as Santal culture is treated so casually by the West Bengal Government,” he said.

Emphasising the dignity of the highest constitutional office, PM Modi said the position of the President must remain above political considerations.

“The office of the President is above politics, and the sanctity of this office should always be respected. One hopes better sense prevails among the West Bengal Government and TMC,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came after President Droupadi Murmu expressed displeasure over the last-minute change in the venue of the Santal Conference in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at Phansidewa, but the organisers were compelled to shift it to a smaller venue at Gossaipur after the state administration allegedly denied permission for the programme at the original location, citing security concerns.

During the event, President Murmu expressed concern over the sudden change of venue and the inconvenience caused to participants. She also noted that neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any member of her Cabinet met her during her visit to the state.

