2026 TN elections: Piyush Goyal in Chennai today to begin talks with NDA partners

Chennai, Dec 23 (IANS) Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, recently appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, is set to formally initiate alliance negotiations with the AIADMK and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners during a one-day visit to Chennai on Tuesday.

The visit marks the beginning of the BJP’s seat-sharing and coalition-building exercise ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to BJP sources, Goyal will begin his engagements with a series of internal consultations at Kamalalayam, the party’s state headquarters. He is likely to meet senior leaders and members of the BJP’s core committee to take stock of organisational preparedness and outline the party’s broader electoral strategy.

Discussions are likely to focus on booth-level consolidation, campaign planning, and mechanisms to ensure better coordination among alliance partners.

Following the internal review, Goyal will proceed to a closed-door meeting with NDA constituents at a hotel in MRC Nagar.

Sources indicate that the meeting is aimed at initiating formal dialogue on alliance structures, with seat-sharing arrangements and coalition dynamics expected to be key agenda items. Significantly, Goyal is also likely to meet AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the same venue.

This would be the first formal high-level interaction between the two leaders since Goyal assumed charge of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu campaign. The meeting is expected to set the tone for future negotiations between the BJP and the AIADMK, which are seen as central to the NDA’s prospects in the state.

Palaniswami’s arrival in Chennai from Salem on Monday has added momentum to speculation surrounding the alliance talks.

While neither party has officially confirmed the meeting, BJP insiders said informal and backchannel consultations have been ongoing for several weeks, indicating a gradual warming of ties.

Later in the day, Goyal is scheduled to call on Governor R.N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan. The meeting is expected to include a discussion on key administrative and political developments in Tamil Nadu.

Senior BJP leaders said the decision of the party high command to entrust Goyal with the Tamil Nadu mandate underscores its intention to put together a cohesive and expansive NDA well ahead of the election cycle. Goyal is expected to return to New Delhi in the evening after completing his engagements in the city.

