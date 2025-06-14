Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to lay foundation stone for paperless Delhi Assembly under e-Vidhan project

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) In a significant step towards modernising legislative proceedings, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will lay the foundation stone for the e-Vidhan (paperless Assembly) project in the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

The event will also be attended by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta.

The initiative aims to transition the Delhi Assembly to a completely digital, paperless system under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) framework.

According to Speaker Vijender Gupta, the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Assembly, scheduled for July, will be the first to go entirely paperless, powered by advanced digital tools and applications developed as part of the NeVA initiative.

To prepare for the transition, Speaker Gupta had earlier embarked on a study visit to the Odisha Legislative Assembly in April. Odisha has successfully implemented the NeVA system, setting a strong precedent for others.

During his three-day visit beginning April 15, the Speaker reviewed Odisha’s experience with the software, its integration process, and the operational benefits observed after going paperless.

The adoption of the e-Vidhan system is expected to significantly boost the efficiency, speed, and transparency of legislative operations.

Additionally, it aligns with broader sustainability goals by eliminating the need for large volumes of printed material, thereby reducing the Assembly's environmental footprint.

The Delhi Assembly marked the occasion of its 100th working day with a report card highlighting the implementation of the e-Vidhan project as one of its key milestones.

Earlier, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Delhi Legislative Assembly, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), enabling the rollout of the NeVA system.

With the signing of the MoU, Delhi has become the 28th state legislature in India to join the NeVA project, opening a new chapter in its legislative history and embracing the digital future of governance.

