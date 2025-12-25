HM Shah lays foundation stone for 1,655 industrial units ensuring Rs 2 lakh crore investment in MP

Gwalior, Dec 25 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah delivered an inspiring address at the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit' here on Thursday, marking the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Speaking on the theme 'Investment to Employment – Atal's Resolve, a Bright Madhya Pradesh', HM Shah hailed the state's rapid transformation under the double-engine government, declaring that Madhya Pradesh is emerging as the growth engine of 'Viksit Bharat'.

HM Shah lavished praise on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for pioneering initiatives aimed at balanced regional development across the state.

He highlighted CM Yadav's innovative approach of organising regional investment promotion events and ground-breaking ceremonies in every division, ensuring equitable growth and unlocking the untapped potential of all areas.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken thoughtful steps to establish a strong foundation for all-round development through his regional investment committees," he said, adding that these efforts surpass even the energetic pace set by previous long-serving BJP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Home Minister emphasised the critical importance of symmetrical industrial establishment to leverage Madhya Pradesh's strategic geographical location.

He pointed to the traditional strength of cotton production in the Malwa and Gwalior-Chambal regions, noting that declining farmer incomes due to unfair prices could be reversed by setting up processing and allied industries locally. This would minimise transportation costs, make cotton farming profitable again, and connect seamlessly to markets in Delhi, western states, and nearby districts.

HM Shah described the day's massive investment push – with foundation stones laid for 1,655 industrial units worth over Rs 2 lakh crore, expected to create 193,000 jobs – as a fitting tribute to former Prime Minister Vajpayee's vision of good governance and national progress.

Held in Vajpayee's birthplace, the summit, he said, embodied the late leader's ideology of self-reliance, development, and inclusive growth, giving it a grand resonance on this auspicious occasion.

HM Shah expressed hope for continued central support, promising that true welfare stems from aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a prosperous India. The event, attended by prominent industrialists and cabinet ministers, reinforced Madhya Pradesh's commitment to converting investments into widespread employment and regional prosperity.

