Union Budget will benefit Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Patna, Feb 1 (IANS) After the presentation of the Union Budget in Parliament, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar welcomed the budget, describing it as progressive, forward-looking, and beneficial for Bihar’s long-term development.

In a post on his official X handle, the Chief Minister said, “The Union Budget is positive and welcome. This budget, presented by the central government, keeps in mind the goals of building a developed India. It is progressive and forward-looking, and through it, several important steps have been taken to accelerate the pace of the country’s development.”

Highlighting key infrastructure announcements, Nitish Kumar said the proposal to construct seven high-speed rail corridors across the country would have a significant impact on Bihar.

“The Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail corridor will greatly benefit Bihar,” he said.

The Chief Minister also welcomed the announcement of 20 new national waterways. He noted that ship repair facilities in Patna and Varanasi would strengthen inland water transport.

“The expansion of waterways will benefit many cities in Bihar, facilitate the export of the state’s products, and boost trade and commercial activities,” he said.

Referring to industrial growth and employment, Kumar said the budget’s proposal to establish large textile parks, the Mahatma Gandhi Self-Employment Scheme, and Rs 40,000 crore support for the semiconductor industry would generate new employment opportunities.

“These initiatives will create jobs for youth across the country, including Bihar, and further accelerate economic development,” he added.

The Chief Minister also welcomed the budget’s special focus on Purvoday states and the North-Eastern region, saying it would promote industrial investment, infrastructure expansion, and employment generation in Bihar.

He said provisions for urban development would give a new impetus to urbanisation in the state, leading to increased investment and job creation in cities.

Welcoming the announcement of girls’ hostels in every district, Nitish Kumar said this step would significantly support girls in pursuing higher education.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the central leadership, stating, “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting such a commendable budget.”

