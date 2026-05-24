May 24, 2026 2:11 AM हिंदी

BRICS countries condemn Pahalgam attack, reaffirm commitment to counter-terrorism cooperation

BRICS countries condemn Pahalgam attack, reaffirm commitment to counter-terrorism cooperation

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) BRICS member countries condemned the April 2025 Pahalgam attack and other terrorist attacks against them and reaffirmed commitment to further enhancing counter terrorism cooperation among them, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The 11th Annual BRICS Counter Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) Plenary and Sub Groups' Meetings were held in New Delhi on May 21-22 under the Chairmanship of India, MEA said on Saturday in a statement.

The meetings marked 10 years of the establishment of the BRICS CTWG.

Ambassador Sibi George, MEA Secretary (West) , "emphasised the importance of collective and united efforts of the BRICS member countries to tackle the global menace of terrorism and urged the BRICS member countries to work together to make BRICS CTWG a more resilient, constructive, innovative, inclusive and result-oriented Working Group in the keynote address on the inaugural day."

He also thanked BRICS member countries for showing solidarity and extending support to India following the heinous terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

Ambassador George emphasised the need for a robust collaborative approach to tackle the challenges to counter terrorism, like evolving terror funding mechanisms, radicalisation and the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorism.

He reiterated India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Sibi George also expressed India's concern over cross-border terrorism and called for concerted and united efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Indian diplomat reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepen cooperation with BRICS member countries for a secure and terror-free world.

According to the statement, during the meetings, member countries discussed the full spectrum of counter-terrorism cooperation to address existing and emerging challenges.

Vinod Bahade, MEA Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism), chaired the meetings in which senior counter terrorism officials from 10 BRICS member countries also participated.

The BRICS CTWG Plenary meeting was preceded by the meetings of the five thematic Sub Groups, the MEA said.

--IANS

ksk/khz

LATEST NEWS

BRICS countries condemn Pahalgam attack, reaffirm commitment to counter-terrorism cooperation

BRICS countries condemn Pahalgam attack, reaffirm commitment to counter-terrorism cooperation

Adil Kalyanpur and Mukund Sasikumar win men's doubles title, lift their maiden ATP Challenger crown in the SM Krishna Memorial Open 2026 in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit: KSLTA

SM Krishna Open: Adil Kalyanpur/Mukund Sasikumar win men's doubles title, claim maiden ATP Challenger title

It’s my first hundred and came at the right time when the team needed it, says Shreyas Iyer after Punjab Kings' victory over Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Lucknow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: It’s my first hundred and came at the right time when the team needed it, says Iyer

Head coach Sarfaraz blasts Pakistan players after Test series defeat to Bangladesh

Head coach Sarfaraz blasts Pakistan players after Test series defeat to Bangladesh

Delhi Gymkhana Club responds to govt notice seeking re-entry of premises for defence, security purposes

Delhi Gymkhana Club responds to govt notice seeking re-entry of premises for defence, security purposes

Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 101 helps Punjab Kings keep playoffs hopes alive, beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Lucknow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Iyer’s unbeaten 101 helps PBKS keep playoffs hopes alive, beat LSG by seven wickets (ld)

Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 101 helps Punjab Kings keep playoff hopes alive, beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Iyer’s unbeaten 101 helps PBKS keep playoff hopes alive, beat LSG by seven wickets

Shillong Lajong secures second spot with brilliant win over champions Diamond Harbour in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2026: Shillong Lajong secures second spot with brilliant win over champions Diamond Harbour

Jasprit Bumrah did not get enough recovery time after WC, Rohit too struggled with injury, says Mi head coach Mahela Jayawardene ahead of clash with Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Bumrah did not get enough recovery time after WC, Rohit too struggled with injury, says MJ ahead of Royals clash

'First person in my village to get government job': Recruits grateful to Modi govt for Rozgar Mela initiative

'First person in my village to get government job': Recruits grateful to Modi govt for Rozgar Mela initiative