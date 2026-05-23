IFL 2026: Shillong Lajong secures second spot with brilliant win over champions Diamond Harbour

Kalyani, May 23 (IANS) The Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 season came to a thrilling conclusion as Shillong Lajong FC secured second place in the standings with an outstanding 3-0 victory over champions Diamond Harbour FC at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani on Saturday.

Shillong Lajong headed into the break with a two-goal advantage courtesy of strikes from Everbrightson Sana in the 30th minute and Gladdy Nelcen Kharbuli in stoppage time of the first half. The visitors capped off their superb display in the 54th minute when Phrangki Buam added the third goal.

Diamond Harbour finished the campaign as champions of the Indian Football League 2025-26 with 29 points, while Shillong Lajong ended the season just one point behind in second place with 28 points.

With the title already secured, Kibu Vicuña fielded a heavily rotated squad for the final game of the season. The match began in an open-ended fashion, with both sides adopting an attacking approach from the opening whistle.

Luka Majcen found the back of the net in just the second minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Moments later, Girik Khosla saw his left-footed effort drift narrowly wide of the post. The champions gradually settled into the contest and continued to threaten going forward, making effective use of the pace of Bryce Miranda and Girik on the wings. Left back Lalremruata hit the post with a thunderous left-footer from a long distance before the 25th-minute mark.

The visitors gradually grew into the contest and began to impose their typical style of play. Phrangki Buam and Figo Syndai both tried their luck from outside the box, but their efforts sailed over the crossbar. The Red Dragons capitalised on this positive spell to take the lead at the half-hour mark.

The visitors worked the corner kick short to Damaitphang Lyngdoh, whose looping cross towards the far post caused problems for the defence. Diamond Harbour goalkeeper Susnata Malik failed to gather the ball cleanly, allowing Rudra Ved to head it back into a dangerous area. Everbrightson Sana reacted quickest and nodded the ball home from four yards out into an empty net, with the defenders rooted to the spot.

Diamond Harbour continued to press high and looked to find the equaliser quickly. Sunday Ofolabi’s right-footed effort from the edge of the box at the end of a corner kick whistled past the right post, and in stoppage time of the first half, Hugo Díaz’s header from another corner kick was acrobatically saved by Ranit Sarkar.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the closing moments of the first half. Ephraim Lalremtluanga played the ball into open space for Phrangki Buam, who calmly rolled it into the path of Gladdy Kharbuli. The midfielder then produced a wonderful curling effort from the edge of the box that flew into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance of keeping it out.

The second half began with Diamond Harbour wasting a golden opportunity to reduce the deficit. Bryce Miranda delivered an inviting cross into the box for Luka Majcen, but the Slovenian scuffed his effort and sent the ball wide of the post.

The home side gave away the ball in their own half on multiple occasions and were punished by Shillong Lajong on the fourth mistake. Phrangki Buam scored his eighth goal of the season with a brilliant finish after being set up by Gladdy.

The Red Dragons looked outstanding going forward, repeatedly splitting open the defence with their quick passing combinations and constant movement through the middle and down the flanks. Everbrightson Sana came close to scoring his second goal of the game after being released from the halfway line by a brilliant low pass from right-back Kitboklang Khyriem. The striker attempted to chip the ball over the advancing goalkeeper, but Susnata Malik managed to get a fingertip to it and prevent it from finding the back of the net.

At the other end, Hugo Díaz and substitute Sahil Harijan both came close, with their efforts flashing past the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper. There was still time for Shillong Lajong to strike the crossbar in stoppage time, as substitute Jakob Vanlalhimpuia saw his left-footed effort crash against the woodwork and bounce back into play.

In the end, Shillong Lajong FC capped off their IFL season with a brilliant performance against the eventual champions, Diamond Harbour FC.

Individual Awards

Best Goalkeeper: Ashish Sibi (Dempo SC)

Golden Boot: Marcus Joseph (Dempo SC)

Most Valuable Player: Phrangki Buam (Shillong Lajong FC).

--IANS

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