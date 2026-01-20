Underinvestment endangering women’s lives globally, wasting economic potential: Report

Davos, Jan 20 (IANS) Despite accounting for almost half of the global population, healthcare for women has chronically been underinvested, which not only undermines their wellbeing but also wastes an enormous economic opportunity, according to a new report launched at the ongoing World Economic Forum’s Annual meeting on Tuesday.

The report noted that women receive only 6 per cent of private healthcare investment, of which 90 per cent is allocated only for women’s cancers, reproductive health, and maternal health.

This leaves several other high-burden, high-prevalent as well as unique conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, menopause, Alzheimer’s, endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and menstrual health, “disproportionally undercapitalised”.

While conditions such as endometriosis, PCOS, and menstrual health affect tens of millions of women “uniquely”, these receive less than 2 per cent of women’s health investment, the report said.

The most affected by this funding gap are women living in low- and middle-income countries.

“Men’s health has long been the default baseline for research and product development, with clinical standards, trial designs and innovation pipelines often calibrated to male physiology and needs,” said Shyam Bishen, Head, Centre for Health and Healthcare, World Economic Forum.

“This approach systematically sidelines conditions that affect women uniquely, differently, or disproportionately, leaving critical areas underfunded, under-researched, and underserved,” Bishen added.

The report attributed a funding gap for women to be more likely to spend their lives in poor health or with a disability, despite having a longer life expectancy.

However, it also stated that investment momentum is building up, especially for women’s cancer therapeutics; digital healthcare, including remote maternal and mental health platforms; longevity clinics for middle-aged and menopausal women; and wearable devices for monitoring metabolic health conditions such as PCOS and gestational diabetes.

The report suggested collaborative efforts to expand the evidence base in women’s health and increase transparency around outcomes and economic returns, as well as to extend reimbursement for treatments and modernise regulatory frameworks.

