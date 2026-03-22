Under PM Modi, traditional medicine gaining global recognition: Vice President

Pune, March 22 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan said on Sunday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's traditional systems of medicine have gained renewed global recognition.

Addressing the 81st Foundation Day celebrations of Nisargopachar Ashram at Uruli Kanchan in Pune, the Vice President said AYUSH institutions are playing an important role in preventive and holistic healthcare and contributing to the growth of medical and wellness tourism in the country.

He emphasised that yoga and naturopathy are not alternatives but powerful complements to modern medicine and described India’s traditional wellness systems as invaluable gifts to the world.

He highlighted India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat and stressed that the vision must also encompass a Swasth Bharat, with institutions like Nisargopachar Ashram playing a vital role in this endeavour.

The Vice President urged people to adopt balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, mental well-being, and a lifestyle aligned with nature.

Highlighting the growing burden of lifestyle diseases, the Vice President said that the message of the Ashram is more relevant today than ever before.

He emphasised that health is not merely the absence of disease, but a state of complete physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The Vice President said that in today’s fast-paced world, people often search for happiness in material success, but true fulfilment comes from peace, balance, and harmony in life.

He added that when individuals are healthy, families become strong; when families are strong, society prospers; and when society prospers, the nation rises.

On the occasion, the Vice President also released the book Secrets of Our Happiness authored by Narayan Hegde, Managing Trustee of the Ashram.

He noted that both Mahatma Gandhi, who conceptualised the Ashram, and the farmer who donated land for this noble cause deserve the nation’s gratitude.

He described the Ashram as not merely an institution, but a movement, a philosophy, and a way of life inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of simple, disciplined living in harmony with nature.

The Vice President said that Gandhiji believed nature to be the greatest healer and emphasised that true health lies in simplicity, discipline, and living in harmony with nature.

--IANS

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