UP: Over 2 lakh new bank accounts opened under MPACS​

Lucknow, Feb 17 (IANS) The Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (M-PACS), launched to strengthen the co-operative banking network and enhance outreach to grassroots workers, are yielding wide-ranging results in Uttar Pradesh.​

According to an official statement, more than 2 lakh new accounts have been opened in district cooperative banks, with deposits totalling around Rs 550 crore, thereby facilitating the integration of the rural economy with the formal banking system.

​Additionally, Rs 110 crore was mobilised as share capital through member participation, bringing the total flow of funds in the cooperative system to Rs 660 crore. This has enhanced credit availability in villages and eased access to services for small farmers.

​The ambitious program, launched by the Centre in 2025, entailed the establishment of MPACS, dairy, and fishery co-operative sectors covering all villages in the country through the convergence of various schemes with support from NABARD, NDFD, and state governments.​

The MPACS (Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society) membership mega campaign in Uttar Pradesh, sometime back, is delivering wide-ranging results in strengthening the cooperative-based rural economy of the state. Through this campaign, nearly 54 lakh farmers have joined the cooperative framework and moved toward self-reliance.​

The state government’s focus is to connect people with MPACS to ensure affordable financial and agricultural services in rural areas.

​Under a special drive by the Yogi government, farmers are being provided crop loans at low interest rates, along with high-quality seeds and fertilisers. This has helped reduce cultivation costs and boost agricultural production.​

To modernise the cooperative framework, the state government has fully digitised the membership process. Digital portals and mobile-based registration facilities have now been introduced for joining MPACS, enabling rural residents to access registration and other services close to home.​

Conducted in two phases, the first phase of MPACS began in September 2023 and saw large-scale enrollment of new members. The second phase was launched in September 2025, further accelerating the campaign.​

Strengthening cooperative institutions is a key priority of the Yogi government. A QR code-based digital payment system has been introduced at MPACS.​

With QR codes and UPI-based cashless transactions now in place, payments are more transparent. This has ensured efficient and transparent distribution of fertilisers.

