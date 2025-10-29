Under BAPS’ ‘Mission Rajipo’, over 40,000 children transform Sanskrit into sanskar

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) In an age when digital technology is taking away the peace of mind, the BAPS spiritual guru Mahant Swami Maharaj’s divine vision has ignited a global awakening.

The “Mission Rajipo”, helmed by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, has illuminated a new path — one where spiritual learning and character formation walk hand in hand.

A year ago, Mahant Swami Maharaj envisioned children learning and reciting Sanskrit verses across the world. Describing Sanskrit as the mother of all languages, he said that those who absorb and live by the verses of Sanskrit will not only grow spiritually but will also excel in every field of life.

Setting a divine goal, Mahant Swami Maharaj inspired that within one year, 10,000 children should learn the Sanskrit shlokas by heart.

The inspiration began as a divine goal but soon became a movement — over 40,000 children have enthusiastically registered to participate. Among them, 15,666 boys and girls successfully memorised all 315 Sanskrit verses of Satsang Diksha and passed the rigorous recitation assessment. Thousands more continue on this journey of learning, reflection, and self-transformation.

Mahant Swami Maharaj’s vision was profoundly spiritual and scientifically insightful. He explained that Sanskrit refines pronunciation, enriches vocabulary, and sharpens intellect. The regular chanting of Sanskrit shlokas enhances focus, clarity, and mental purity — truths, now supported by modern science.

Through these verses, children are learning that true knowledge is that which is lived, not just learned. Through recitation, they are not merely memorising Sanskrit; they are internalising compassion, humility, truth, and harmony — the essence of divine living.

From India to the USA, UK, Canada, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, and Africa, children joined this noble yajna of devotion and discipline. Behind them stood the tireless support of 103 sadhus, 17,000 volunteers, and 25,000 parents, whose collective effort transformed this initiative into a global movement of values and virtue.

--IANS

mr/uk