PM Modi arrives in Israel, receives warm welcome from Netanyahu at airport

Tel Aviv, Feb 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday on a two-day State Visit to Israel, his first to the country since 2017. In a special gesture, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu welcomed PM Modi at the Ben Gurion airport.

Both leaders hugged each other, warmly displaying their trademark camaraderie and friendship which taken the relationship between both countries to a new high over the last decade.

During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold talks with Netanyahu, Israel President Isaac Herzog, address Israeli Parliament - Knesset - and take part in various other programmes.

PM Modi last visited Israel in 2017, a trip which opened new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water management cooperation between the two countries. Netanyahu had also welcomed PM Modi at the airport in 2017 also.

In his departure statement on Wednesday, PM Modi stated that he is looking forward to his engagements with Netanyahu, aimed at further strengthening cooperation in various sectors and discussing regional and global issues.

"India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties," he said.

During the visit, PM Modi will also meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and hold talks with him on various bilateral issues.

"I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he eagerly looks forward to interacting with the members of the Indian diaspora, "who have for long been nurturing the India-Israel special friendship".

"I am confident that my State Visit will further consolidate the enduring bonds between the two countries, set new goals for the Strategic Partnership, and advance our shared vision for a resilient, innovative and prosperous future," PM Modi added.

On Sunday, PM Modi warmly acknowledged Netanyahu's personal tribute during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, where the Israeli PM described PM Modi as a "dear friend" and hailed his upcoming visit as a milestone in bilateral ties.

In his response to a video posted by Netanyahu on X, PM Modi stated, "Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu. I fully agree with you on the bond between India and Israel as well as the diverse nature of our bilateral relations. India deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress. Looking forward to our discussions during my upcoming Israel visit."

Netanyahu had shared a video from the cabinet meeting on X. In his remarks to his cabinet, Netanyahu termed PM Modi's arrival in the country as a historic moment, underscoring the strength of the India-Israel alliance.

He spoke of a vision to forge a broader "axis of nations" in the Middle East -- an alliance of like-minded countries united "against radical forces" and committed to stability, security, and technological advancement.

Highlighting his personal rapport with PM Modi, the Israeli PM noted their frequent exchanges and mutual visits, calling the Indian leader not just a partner but a "personal friend".

Elaborating on PM Modi's engagements in Israel, Netanyahu said, "On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive. He will address the Knesset, and I am sure you will all be there. We will also hold an innovation event in Jerusalem and visit Yad Vashem together. I will also note something else, a special collaboration. We will advance cooperation in high-tech, AI, and quantum. I say AI and quantum not because it's not the future, it's the present, and we want to be among the world's leading nations in this field".

