Sidra Amin reprimanded for code of conduct breach in PAK W vs SA W 1st ODI

Bloemfontein, Feb 25 (IANS) Pakistan women's cricketer Sidra Amin has been found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct in their first ODI against South Africa, played at the Mangaung Oval on Sunday.

"Sidra was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match,” ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Sidra Amin’s disciplinary record in accordance with the regulations. This marks her second offence within 24 months, taking her total tally of demerit points to two.

The incident occurred in the 24th over of Pakistan’s innings when, after being dismissed, Sidra slammed her bat onto the ground before leaving the crease. She had previously received a demerit point for a similar offence against India on October 5 during the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

"Sidra accepted the offence and the sanction proposed by Shandrè Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, eliminating the need for a formal hearing," the statement further said.

"On-field umpires Kerrin Klaaste and Nimali Perera, third umpire Lauren Agenbag, and fourth umpire Stacy Lackay levelled the charge," it added.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Sidra played an amazing knock of 68 runs in the match and hit nine fours against the home team. Despite her efforts Pakistan's team were bowled out of just 223 runs in 38.5 overs while chasing a target of 261 runs. They lost the match by 37 runs.

Sune Luus was the player of the match with all round performance. She took two crucial wickets with the ball and also played an unbeaten 93 run knock against the visitors.

--IANS

sds/