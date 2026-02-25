CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners meet political parties in Puducherry

Puducherry, Feb 25 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, on Wednesday, held a series of high-level consultations with recognised national and state political parties in Puducherry as part of the Election Commission of India's preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Commission’s visit assumes significance amid heightened political activity in the Union Territory, with political parties intensifying their groundwork ahead of the anticipated announcement of the poll schedule.

The delegation also included the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Puducherry and other senior officials of the Election Commission.

During the consultations, representatives of recognised political parties were invited to share their concerns, suggestions, and feedback on electoral rolls, polling infrastructure, law and order preparedness, enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, and measures to ensure free and fair elections.

Sources said the Commission assured political parties that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure transparency, neutrality, and strict adherence to electoral guidelines.

The Chief Election Commissioner emphasised the Commission’s commitment to conducting elections that are inclusive, accessible, and technology-driven.

The discussions also covered voter awareness initiatives, the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) systems, and mechanisms to address grievances in a timely manner.

Political party representatives reportedly raised issues related to booth-level arrangements, deployment of central forces, and monitoring of election expenditure during the campaign period.

Earlier in the day, the Commission held review meetings with the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and senior administrative officials to assess the overall preparedness of the administrative and security machinery.

The review focused on ensuring updated electoral rolls, adequate security deployment, vulnerability mapping, and logistical arrangements for polling personnel.

Officials said the visit forms part of the Commission’s nationwide preparedness review ahead of Assembly elections scheduled in various states and Union Territories.

The Election Commission is expected to closely monitor preparations over the coming weeks before announcing the election schedule.

The interaction with political stakeholders is seen as an important step towards reinforcing confidence in the electoral process and ensuring a level playing field for all stakeholders in Puducherry’s upcoming Assembly elections.

