Uncertainty over Rahul Gandhi’s participation casts shadow on DMK's campaign plan in TN

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) With just nine days remaining for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled on April 23, political activity across the state has intensified, even as uncertainty surrounding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s participation continues to trouble the DMK-led alliance.

The ruling DMK is gearing up for a major public rally in Salem on April 15 under the banner of the Secular Progressive Alliance. Party leaders are keen on projecting unity and strength in the final phase of campaigning. However, the absence of confirmation from Rahul Gandhi, who has been invited to attend the rally, has led to unease within the DMK leadership.

Sources indicate that the lack of clarity over Rahul Gandhi’s campaign schedule has raised concerns about coordination between the DMK and its key ally, the Congress.

The issue comes in the backdrop of earlier differences during alliance negotiations, which had briefly strained ties between the two parties before they eventually finalised their electoral partnership.

The situation has been further complicated by Rahul Gandhi’s limited joint appearances with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in recent weeks. Although both leaders had campaigned in Puducherry on the same day earlier, they did not share the stage.

Similarly, during visits to Chennai and Coimbatore, there were no joint campaign events featuring both leaders, adding to speculation about a lack of coordination.

Within the Congress party, there have been mixed signals regarding Rahul Gandhi’s plans.

While Tamil Nadu Congress senior in-charge Girish Chodankar expressed confidence that he will soon join the campaign, other senior leaders have remained non-committal, further fuelling uncertainty.

The DMK leadership is reportedly making efforts to ensure Rahul Gandhi’s participation in the crucial final stretch of the campaign, recognising the importance of a united front in a tightly contested election. Party insiders believe that his presence could energise cadres and reinforce the alliance’s messaging among voters.

As polling day approaches, the evolving dynamics between the DMK and Congress, particularly the question of Rahul Gandhi’s involvement, are likely to play a significant role in shaping the political narrative in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

aal/dpb