October 08, 2026 10:05 PM हिंदी

UN voices concern over arrests of women, girls in Afghanistan

UN voices concern over arrests of women, girls in Afghanistan (File Image)

Kabul, Oct 8 (IANS) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Thursday that it is "gravely concerned" about the recent arrests, detentions and threats of arrest targeting women and girls by the Taliban authorities in various parts of Afghanistan. It has urged the Taliban to stop discriminatory enforcement practices targeting women and girls and uphold Afghanistan's obligations under international human rights law.

According to UNAMA, at least 52 women and one girl were arrested or detained in Herat and Kabul, while other women faced threats of arrest from July-September. The number of cases may be higher due to under-reporting related to protection concerns and stigma.

The UNAMA said that these incidents were linked to alleged violations of the Taliban's dress code requirements. Women were arrested for not wearing a chador, having visible hair, wearing colourful scarves or makeup, or being in public without a mahram (a close male guardian, such as a brother, husband or father). The women were released after spending hours in detention, according to a UNAMA statement.

"UNAMA is also alarmed by incidents involving verbal abuse, beatings and threats against women, including female shopkeepers. UNAMA reiterates that these acts violate women and girls' rights to freedom of movement, expression and autonomy. Arrests and detentions also expose women and girls to severe social stigma and further marginalisation," the statement reads.

"UNAMA urges the de facto authorities to cease discriminatory enforcement practices targeting women and girls, ensure respect for the human rights and dignity of all Afghans, and uphold Afghanistan's obligations under international human rights law," it added.

Since seizing power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban has imposed restrictions on women and girls, including on education, employment, movement and public life. Taliban has prohibited girls from attending school beyond sixth class and women have been prohibited from attending universities.

--IANS

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