March 04, 2026 6:02 PM हिंदी

UN Special Rapporteur echoes UNAMA concerns over deadly Pak-Afghan clashes, calls for restraint

UN Special Rapporteur echoes UNAMA concerns over deadly Pak-Afghan clashes, calls for restraint

Kabul, March 4 (IANS) Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, on Wednesday echoed concerns raised by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) over the intensifying clashes along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border that have resulted in heavy civilian casualties and displacement.

He called on both parties to exercise maximum restraint and adhere to International Human Rights Law (IHRL) and International Humanitarian Law (IHL), stressing that dialogue remains the only sustainable solution.

"Echoing UNAMA's deep concerns about escalating hostilities along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border that have caused significant civilian casualties and displacement. Parties must exercise maximum restraint and fully respect IHRL and IHL. Dialogue is the only sustainable path," Bennett posted on X.

Meanwhile, the UNAMA reiterated its call for a halt in cross-border clashes, documenting at least 146 civilian casualties in Afghanistan--42 people killed, and 104 injured, including women and children-- between February 26 and March 2.

"The civilian casualties include those caused by indirect fire in cross-border clashes, which impacted residential areas in Paktya, Paktika, Nangarhar, Kunar and Khost provinces in Afghanistan, as well as those caused by airstrikes in Paktika and Nangarhar provinces," it stated.

Citing preliminary data compiled by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the UNAMA estimated that around 16,400 households have been displaced across Afghanistan's Paktya, Paktika, Nangarhar, Kunar and Khost provinces following the clashes.

It further noted that hundreds of families still displaced after the August 2025 Kunar earthquake -- Afghanistan’s deadliest in nearly 30 years -- have been advised to leave the area and return to their place of origin or stay with relatives as a precaution.

"Restrictions on movements in the border area due to the active conflict have reduced the capacity of humanitarian agencies and partners to deliver life-saving and other assistance in the most-affected areas, leaving Afghan returnees from Pakistan particularly vulnerable," the UNAMA stated.

The World Food Programme, it said, has paused its activities in the affected areas, with approximately 160,000 people impacted by the suspension of food distributions. Several Afghan provinces affected by the fighting are experiencing critical levels of acute malnutrition.

Stressing that the hostilities have worsened Afghanistan’s already grave humanitarian situation, the UNAMA urged all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and to ensure the protection of civilians.

--IANS

scor/vd

LATEST NEWS

Italy women’s hockey team touches down in Hyderabad for FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Italy women’s hockey team touches down in Hyderabad for FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Harshvardhan Rane channels his inner sniper with the mantra 'Breathe soft, focus hard'

Harshvardhan Rane channels his inner sniper with the mantra 'Breathe soft, focus hard'

Selena Gomez’s throwback photo dump featuring Taylor Swift and 1st wedding dress fittings

Selena Gomez’s throwback photo dump featuring Taylor Swift and 1st wedding dress fittings

DY Patil T20 Cup: Atharva Taide, Luvnith Sisodia take Canara Bank into semi-finals (Credit: DY Patil T20 Cup)

DY Patil T20 Cup: Atharva Taide, Luvnith Sisodia take Canara Bank into semi-finals

T20 WC: Fielding is an area of concern, and we are working on that, says Morkel ahead of semis clash

T20 WC: Fielding is an area of concern, and we are working on that, says Morkel ahead of semis clash

Bhutan's Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel arrives in New Delhi to attend Raisina Dialogue

Bhutan's Foreign Minister Dhungyel arrives in New Delhi to attend Raisina Dialogue

Pratibha Ranta shares process behind getting into headspace of her 'Accused' character

Pratibha Ranta shares process behind getting into headspace of her 'Accused' character

'We are dropping quite a few catches': Parthiv Patel flags India's key worry ahead of T20 WC Semis

'We are dropping quite a few catches': Parthiv Patel flags India's key worry ahead of T20 WC Semis

UN Special Rapporteur echoes UNAMA concerns over deadly Pak-Afghan clashes, calls for restraint

UN Special Rapporteur echoes UNAMA concerns over deadly Pak-Afghan clashes, calls for restraint

Safe-haven assets likely to rally as Middle East tension deepens

Safe-haven assets likely to rally as Middle East tension deepens