UN Special Rapporteur calls for calm amid rising Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions

Kabul, Feb 27 (IANS) Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, on Friday called for calm and respect for human rights and humanitarian law, especially the protection of people, amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan which has claimed several lives, including of Afghan civilians.

Bennett stressed immediate de-escalation as Pakistan launched Operation 'Ghazab lil-Haq' against Afghanistan, targetting several military installations in Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar on Thursday night. Both countries have been involved in a border conflict for a long time. In response, Afghanistan on Friday announced that it has conducted airstrikes targetting military targets in Pakistan.

"Once again I call for calm and respect for international human rights and humanitarian law, in particular the protection of civilians, in the current tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan which have very regrettably flowed into violence. Immediate de-escalation is essential," Bennett posted on X.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has also called for dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan amid border clashes and deadly airstrikes. "This situation calls for urgent political dialogue, rather than escalating the use of force," he said on Thursday.

On Friday, Taliban Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat stated that Afghan Air Force conducted airstrikes against Pakistani military targets in Islamabad, Nowshera, Jamrud and Abbottabad.

Fitrat stated that these attacks were conducted in response to the airstrikes carried out by the Pakistani military in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia last night.

"The Air Force of the Ministry of National Defence carried out airstrikes on a military camp near Faizabad city in Islamabad, Pakistan, an army cantonment in Nowshera, Jamrud military colony, and Abbottabad today at around 11:00 am," Fitrat shared on X.

"These airstrikes were carried out successfully, targetting important military positions, centres, and installations of the Pakistani army there. These attacks were carried out in response to the airstrikes carried out by the Pakistani military in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia last night," he added.

Earlier in the day, Afghan Ministry of National Defence said that the country's forces launched retaliatory strikes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, killing at least 55 Pakistani soldiers and capturing two bases along with 19 posts. The counter-attacks come amid escalating tensions along the border region.

According to the Afghan ministry, the attacks took place on Thursday night in response to Pakistan’s strikes on Afghan territory, which killed women and children. The retaliatory operation by Afghan forces targetted posts of Pakistani military forces in the east and southeast directions, across the Durand Line.

During these operations, the ministry said, the Afghan forces destroyed two Pakistani military bases and 19 posts, forcing soldiers to flee from four additional posts. It added that over the course of the four-hour battle, 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, several others were captured alive, and many others managed to escape.

“In these operations, dozens of light and heavy weapons, ammunition, and military supplies were seized by Afghan forces. Additionally, an enemy tank was destroyed, and a large military transport vehicle was captured,” the Afghan ministry stated.

Additionally, it said, eight Afghan soldiers were killed, and 11 others were injured during the operation.

Kabul also mentioned that 13 Afghan civilians, including women and children, were injured in a missile attack by Pakistani forces on a refugee camp in the Afghan province of Nangarhar.

On Thursday, Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq' (Righteous Fury) in response to what it described as “unprovoked firing” by the Afghan forces across multiple border sectors, Pakistan's leading daily 'Dawn' reported. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carried out airstrikes targetting military installations in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia.

--IANS

akl/as