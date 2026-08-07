UN Permanent representatives from 17 countries celebrate India’s rich handloom heritage

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Permanent Representatives from 17 countries to the United Nations (UN) on Friday celebrated the rich handloom heritage and craftsmanship in Mumbai on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

"Permanent Representatives of Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Eritrea, Fiji, Guatemala, Guinea-Bissau, Iraq, Indonesia, Kenya, Mauritius, Nicaragua, Panama, St. Vincent and Grenadines, St. Lucia, Sierra Leone and Slovakia to the UN join us in celebrating India’s rich handloop heritage and craftmanship," the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, New York stated on X.

The mission also shared a picture of the visiting delegation showcasing Indian handlooms.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar interacted with the visiting delegation, which is on a week-long familiarisation visit to India.

"Delighted to interact with Permanent Representatives UN from 17 countries, visiting India on a study tour. As the global order transforms, reformed multilateralism reflecting the aspirations of the Global South is the need of the hour," EAM Jaishankar stated on X. "Our discussions also touched upon technology, maritime safety, peacekeeping, development partnership and disaster response. Wish them a pleasant stay in India," he added.

Earlier, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sibi George hosted a welcome dinner for the visiting delegation and shared India's perspectives on multilateralism and the UN. He also wished the delegation a fruitful stay in India.

In July, EAM Jaishankar launched India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028–29 term in New York, outlining New Delhi's vision for a more representative, effective and future-ready global order.

He mentioned that India's approach would be rooted in SHANTI — Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity -- and would focus on strengthening the voice of the Global South in matters relating to international peace and security.

–IANS

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