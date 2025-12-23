UN Chief Guterres calls for ensuring minorities’ safety in Bangladesh

United Nations, Dec 23 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is very concerned about the violence in Bangladesh and minorities there should feel safe, his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

“All Bangladeshis need to feel safe”, the spokesperson said when asked about the violence against minorities in that country and the recent lynching of Hindus.

“We're very concerned about the violence we've seen in Bangladesh”, he said.

“Whether it's in Bangladesh or any of the countries, that people who don't belong to the, quote, unquote, majority need to feel safe”, he added, referring to minorities.

About the regime headed by Muhammad Yunus, he said, “We're confident that the government will do what it can to keep every single Bangladeshi safe”.

Following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a youth leader who had been the spokesperson for the Inquilab Mancha, after he was attacked earlier this month, minorities in Bangladesh have been hit with violence.

Violence has been simmering since the outburst after the overthrow of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year, and it was reignited with deadly force in the last two weeks.

Hindus unconnected to politics were lynched in recent days because of their religion.

The recent outbreak of violence has roused concern.

Last week, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called for calm and an end to violence.

“Retaliation and revenge will only deepen divisions and undermine the rights of all”, he said.

With elections scheduled for February, he said an environment in which all can participate safely and peacefully in public life was essential.

Meanwhile in Washington on Monday, two members of the House of Representatives strongly condemned the violence against Hindus and the media.

Raja Krishnamoorthi said, “I am appalled by the targeted mob killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man in Bangladesh -- an act of violence amid a period of dangerous instability and unrest”.

Suhas Subramanyam, who was “deeply troubled” by the lynching of Das, noted, “Since the recent change in government, accounts of attacks against Hindu and other minority communities have increased, including on homes and temples”.

--IANS

al/rs