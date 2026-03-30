Uma Thurman does not regard characters as goodies or villains

Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) Pretty Lethal actress Uma Thurman prefers to explore human motivations when it comes to playing good or bad characters in movies.

The 55-year-old actress likes to understand what motivates them as real people.

Thurman told people.com: "I like to figure out some sort of essential motivation of any character through understanding someone. They're neither good nor bad very often."

In the action-thriller film Pretty Lethal, the star plays retired ballet star Devora Kasimer, who owns a suspicious roadside inn that five ballerinas, Bones, Princess, Grace, Chloe and Zoe, seek shelter in after their bus breaks down en route to a competition.

The movie's director, Vicky Jewson, lauded Thurman's performance, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Jewson said: "Uma is obviously an icon, and she can play a villain like nobody else can. She has a wicked sense of humour, and she also brings empathy to the character that allows you to stay with the character when the most absurd stuff happens."

Thurman is no stranger to playing villainous characters, as she played the likes of assassin Beatrix Kiddo/The Bride in the action-thriller franchise, Kill Bill, as well as Dr Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy in 1997’s Batman + Robin.

The Hollywood star does not "particularly like violence"

Earlier this month, Thurman told InStyle: "I actually don't particularly like violence. Some people really like it; I don't like it. When I see artful movement, I can enjoy violence and action because I'm blown away by it the way I would be if I saw an extraordinary dance performance."

In Pretty Lethal, Thurman's alter ego seeks revenge and mixes ballet-style movements with violent action.

The combination of feminine and brutal elements attracted the actress to the role of Devora.

Thurman said: "Not your everyday streaming Amazon premiere movie. I looked at it, and I was like, How are they going to market this? It's girly, and then it's wild. It's gruesome, funny, and powerful. It's so over the top, it's above the top."

--IANS

dc/