Ukrainian drone attacks hit helium plant in Russia: Report

Moscow, Aug 12 (IANS) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday that it foiled a terror attack targetting a high-ranking defence ministry official in the Moscow region.

The agency said it detained a dual Russian-Ukrainian citizen attempting to use a homemade explosive device disguised in a car for the attack.

The vehicle, filled with more than 60 kg of explosives, was to be detonated when the high-ranking officer passes by, the FSB said.

Over the past year, Russian authorities have reported multiple foiled plots involving car bombs and other explosive devices, often accusing Ukrainian special services of orchestrating them, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a high-profile incident, Russian Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, Deputy Chief of the General Staff's main operations directorate, was killed in a car explosion in the Moscow region on April 25.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's new round of drone attacks hit a helium production plant in Russia's Orenburg area, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Tuesday.

The plant, struck in the drone attacks launched by the Main Intelligence Directorate under the Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Monday, is Russia's sole producer of helium used in rocket manufacturing, space and aviation industries, the report said.

Local residents reportedly witnessed drones flying near the plant, and a series of explosions were reported in the targetted area.

Russian air defence forces intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones overnight and a further seven in the morning, the Russian Defense Ministry had said on Monday.

According to the ministry, seven of the drones were downed over the Belgorod Region, five each over the Bryansk and Kaluga Regions, four over Crimea, two each over the Oryol, Kursk, Voronezh, Ryazan and Moscow Regions, and one over the Tula Region.

On Monday morning, the Defence Ministry reported that air defences shot down another seven Ukrainian drones. As a result of the drone attack on the Nizhny Novgorod Region, one person was killed and two were injured, the regional governor, Gleb Nikitin, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that seven drones heading toward the Russian capital were downed on Monday morning. "Response teams are working at the site where debris fell," he wrote on Telegram.

--IANS

/as