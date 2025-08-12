August 12, 2025 8:05 PM हिंदी

Ukrainian drone attacks hit helium plant in Russia: Report

Ukrainian drone attacks hit helium plant in Russia: Report (Representational image)

Moscow, Aug 12 (IANS) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday that it foiled a terror attack targetting a high-ranking defence ministry official in the Moscow region.

The agency said it detained a dual Russian-Ukrainian citizen attempting to use a homemade explosive device disguised in a car for the attack.

The vehicle, filled with more than 60 kg of explosives, was to be detonated when the high-ranking officer passes by, the FSB said.

Over the past year, Russian authorities have reported multiple foiled plots involving car bombs and other explosive devices, often accusing Ukrainian special services of orchestrating them, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a high-profile incident, Russian Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, Deputy Chief of the General Staff's main operations directorate, was killed in a car explosion in the Moscow region on April 25.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's new round of drone attacks hit a helium production plant in Russia's Orenburg area, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Tuesday.

The plant, struck in the drone attacks launched by the Main Intelligence Directorate under the Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Monday, is Russia's sole producer of helium used in rocket manufacturing, space and aviation industries, the report said.

Local residents reportedly witnessed drones flying near the plant, and a series of explosions were reported in the targetted area.

Russian air defence forces intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones overnight and a further seven in the morning, the Russian Defense Ministry had said on Monday.

According to the ministry, seven of the drones were downed over the Belgorod Region, five each over the Bryansk and Kaluga Regions, four over Crimea, two each over the Oryol, Kursk, Voronezh, Ryazan and Moscow Regions, and one over the Tula Region.

On Monday morning, the Defence Ministry reported that air defences shot down another seven Ukrainian drones. As a result of the drone attack on the Nizhny Novgorod Region, one person was killed and two were injured, the regional governor, Gleb Nikitin, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that seven drones heading toward the Russian capital were downed on Monday morning. "Response teams are working at the site where debris fell," he wrote on Telegram.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

Farah Khan recalls the first time she saw an actor’s spark in Arjun Kapoor

Farah Khan recalls the first time she saw an actor’s spark in Arjun Kapoor

Dewald Brevis' historic 125 leads South Africa to 57-run win over Australia, levels series 1-1 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, Australia, on Tuesday. Photo credit: Protest Men/X

2nd T20I: Brevis' historic 125 leads Proteas to 57-run win over Australia, levels series 1-1

PM Modi, Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev reaffirm resolve to advance strategic partnership (File image)

PM Modi, Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev reaffirm resolve to advance strategic partnership

ISI reviving Hizb to give Kashmir terrorism a new local face

ISI reviving Hizb to give Kashmir terrorism a new local face

Thiruvananthapuram likely to replace Bengaluru as a venue for 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup

Thiruvananthapuram likely to replace Bengaluru as a venue for 2025 Women’s ODI WC

'Gadar 2' maker Anil Sharma reveals the best part about Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel starrer

'Gadar 2' maker Anil Sharma reveals the best part about Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel starrer

SIR row: Aadhaar not conclusive proof of citizenship, says SC

SIR row: Aadhaar not conclusive proof of citizenship, says SC

Bangladesh: Protesters block Dhaka highway against irregularities in health sector (File image)

Bangladesh: Protesters block Dhaka highway against irregularities in health sector

Disgraced ref David Coote handed a suspension by FA over Klopp remarks

Disgraced ref David Coote handed a suspension by FA over Klopp remarks

Jessica Alba is trusting the process as she heals from her split from Cash Warren

Jessica Alba is trusting the process as she heals from her split from Cash Warren