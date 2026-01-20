U'khand: Chamoli youth turning self-reliant, PM SVANidhi brings drastic change in lives of street vendors

Chamoli, Jan 20 (IANS) PM SVANidhi (PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi) scheme is bringing a significant turnaround in the lives of the people, particularly street vendors, by enabling them to become self-dependent.

In Uttarakhand's Chamoli, a border district of the hill state, hundreds and thousands of people have subscribed to the scheme, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and are today harnessing their potential to lead their lives on their own.

Having gained monetary assistance under the public welfare scheme, they are either launching or refurbishing their enterprise and contributing to their share of 'atmanirbharta' in the 'Viksit Bharat' dream.

The PM SVANidhi scheme was launched to provide financial support to street vendors and hawkers, enabling them to either relaunch or expand their small businesses, hit by the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.

Mahtab Ali and Mahfuz Alam from the Gauchar area of Chamoli, who are successful beneficiaries of the scheme, shared their story of transformation.

Mahfuz Alam, running a vegetable shop in the main market of Gauchar, said that he is earning a good income.

He said that after learning about the scheme, he visited the Gauchar Municipal Council office, submitted necessary documents, and availed the benefits of the scheme, after which his business has been continuously growing.

Mahfuz Alam told IANS that he initially received a loan of Rs 10,000 under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

After repaying the installments on time, he received a second loan of Rs 20,000, and now he has also received a loan of Rs 50,000.

He also said that the PM SVANidhi scheme is extremely beneficial for youth and small traders.

This scheme is not only increasing employment opportunities but also enabling people to become self-reliant and improve their families' livelihoods.

He also expressed gratitude to the Centre and appealed to everyone to take maximum advantage of the government-run schemes and turn to self-employment.

--IANS

mr/khz