January 20, 2026 7:42 PM हिंदी

U'khand: Chamoli youth turning self-reliant, PM SVANidhi brings drastic change in lives of street vendors

U'khand: Chamoli youth turning self-reliant, PM SVANidhi brings drastic change in lives of street vendors

Chamoli, Jan 20 (IANS) PM SVANidhi (PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi) scheme is bringing a significant turnaround in the lives of the people, particularly street vendors, by enabling them to become self-dependent.

In Uttarakhand's Chamoli, a border district of the hill state, hundreds and thousands of people have subscribed to the scheme, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and are today harnessing their potential to lead their lives on their own.

Having gained monetary assistance under the public welfare scheme, they are either launching or refurbishing their enterprise and contributing to their share of 'atmanirbharta' in the 'Viksit Bharat' dream.

The PM SVANidhi scheme was launched to provide financial support to street vendors and hawkers, enabling them to either relaunch or expand their small businesses, hit by the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.

Mahtab Ali and Mahfuz Alam from the Gauchar area of Chamoli, who are successful beneficiaries of the scheme, shared their story of transformation.

Mahfuz Alam, running a vegetable shop in the main market of Gauchar, said that he is earning a good income.

He said that after learning about the scheme, he visited the Gauchar Municipal Council office, submitted necessary documents, and availed the benefits of the scheme, after which his business has been continuously growing.

Mahfuz Alam told IANS that he initially received a loan of Rs 10,000 under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

After repaying the installments on time, he received a second loan of Rs 20,000, and now he has also received a loan of Rs 50,000.

He also said that the PM SVANidhi scheme is extremely beneficial for youth and small traders.

This scheme is not only increasing employment opportunities but also enabling people to become self-reliant and improve their families' livelihoods.

He also expressed gratitude to the Centre and appealed to everyone to take maximum advantage of the government-run schemes and turn to self-employment.

--IANS

mr/khz

LATEST NEWS

New chapter in India’s political history: Rajasthan BJP on Nitin Nabin’s appointment (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

New chapter in India’s political history: Rajasthan BJP on Nitin Nabin’s appointment

Deeya, Vaishnavi debut as Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Deeya, Vaishnavi debut as DC elect to bowl against MI

U'khand: Chamoli youth turning self-reliant, PM SVANidhi brings drastic change in lives of street vendors

U'khand: Chamoli youth turning self-reliant, PM SVANidhi brings drastic change in lives of street vendors

Juhi Parmar craves ‘Ghar Ka Khana’, misses ‘Dal Chawal’ after days of breads & croissants in Paris

Juhi Parmar craves ‘Ghar Ka Khana’, misses ‘Dal Chawal’ after days of breads & croissants in Paris

EU's response to Trump's tariffs will be unflinching, proportional: Ursula von der Leyen

EU's response to Trump's tariffs will be unflinching, proportional: Ursula von der Leyen

EtihadWE to test feasibility study for undersea power between UAE and India

EtihadWE to test feasibility study for undersea power between UAE and India

Gujarat: Railway tracks cleaning made easier with homegrown 'Vacuum-Assisted Cleaner' (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat: Railway tracks cleaning made easier with homegrown 'Vacuum-Assisted Cleaner'

Nepal elections: Former PM Oli to take on Balen Shah from same constituency on March 5

Nepal elections: Former PM Oli to take on Balen Shah from same constituency on March 5

India and Namibia agree to bolster ties in several key sectors

India and Namibia agree to bolster ties in several key sectors

New indigenous antibody discovery platform to transform diagnostics in India

New indigenous antibody discovery platform to transform diagnostics in India