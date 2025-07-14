July 14, 2025 6:40 PM हिंदी

UK singer Rameet Sandhu on adjusting to rural lifestyle for Rannvijay Singha's "Chhoriyan Chali Gaon”

UK singer Rameet Sandhu speaks about challenges of adjusting rural lifestyle in Rannvijay Singha hosted show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon”

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) UK-born singer Rameet Sandhu is all set to make her reality TV debut with “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon,” a unique show hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

The series follows urban women as they adapt to rural life. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Sandhu opened up about the challenges she faced while adjusting to the new environment. When asked about the challenges, Rameet shared, “I don’t think exploring a rural life will be too tough. I really enjoy Indian food when I get the chance to eat it—but I don’t know how to cook yet. So, I’ll learn everything there. The food will be fresh, and that’s exciting.”

“We live in cities where everything moves so fast—constant noise, pollution, chaos. But in the village, I expect peace. And the most important thing for me is being able to connect and talk to the villagers. That human connection is what I’m really looking forward to.”

Revealing what made her say yes to the reality show, the singer mentioned, “Actually, this is my very first reality show. And Zeek is such a big name, so honestly, I couldn’t say no. The concept itself is so unique. I was born in the UK and currently live in Dubai—and now I’m heading to a village! That’s a major shift, a complete challenge for me. And I really enjoy taking on challenges in life.”

Rameet Sandhu also shared her thoughts on embracing a completely new lifestyle. Coming from the UK, she revealed that she’s put in a lot of effort to adjust to rural life, even going the extra mile to learn Hindi. “I’m heading into village life now,” she said, adding that all she needs is the audience’s love and support as she takes on this new challenge.

“Chhoriyan Chali Gaon,” an upcoming rural adventure reality show, is produced by Banijay Asia in collaboration with Zee TV. The show is inspired by the hit Zee Marathi series “Jau Bai Gaavat.” The format will feature urban contestants stepping away from their usual comforts to take on the everyday challenges of village life.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Sheena Chohan shines as Avali Jijabai in Sant Tukaram’s trailer: 'Feeling deeply grateful'

Sheena Chohan shines as Avali Jijabai in Sant Tukaram’s trailer: 'Feeling deeply grateful'

I-T department cracks down on bogus claims of deductions and exemptions: Centre

I-T Department cracks down on bogus claims of deductions and exemptions: Centre

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B.L. Verma

UP’s Badaun to get wheelchair distribution centre for disabled tomorrow

Vaani Kapoor says ‘Mandala Murders’ director challenges everyone on set to bring out the best in story

Vaani Kapoor says ‘Mandala Murders’ director challenges everyone on set to bring out the best in story

'Vishal 35': Vishal announces his next with Dushara Vijayan

'Vishal 35': Vishal announces his next with Dushara Vijayan

Deepak Tijori is a strong believer of the theory of Karma

Deepak Tijori is a strong believer of the theory of Karma

Roger Federer is very inspiring both in the way he plays and as a human being: Neeraj Chopra

Roger Federer is very inspiring both in the way he plays and as a human being: Neeraj Chopra

India could not cope with theatrics on Day 5, says Stuart Broad on fifth day of the third Test against England at the Lord's in London on Monday.

3rd Test: India could not cope with theatrics on Day 5, says Broad

India-China relationship gradually moving in positive direction: EAM Jaishankar

India-China relationship gradually moving in positive direction: EAM Jaishankar

England within touching distance of 2-1 series lead after reducing India to 112/8 at lunch on the fifth day of the 3rd Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 at the Lord's in London on Monday. IANS Photos

3rd Test: England within touching distance of 2-1 series lead after reducing India to 112/8