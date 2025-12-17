From breaking photo frames to cracking record IPL deal, father recalls Kartik Sharma’s Rs 14.20 crore dream

Bharatpur (Rajasthan), Dec 17 (IANS) The journey of Indian Premier League's (IPL) newest sensation Kartik Sharma is not just a cricketing success story; it is a powerful tale of sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering belief. Once forced to sleep hungry and stay in night shelters due to lack of money, Kartik today stands among India’s most expensive IPL buys, after being picked for Rs. 14.20 crore in the auction on Tuesday.

After his IPL selection, Kartik, with his parents, returned to his hometown, Bharatpur, where he was warmly and emotionally welcomed at Agarwal Dharamshala, Khirni Ghat. Prominent citizens of the city and members of the Bharatpur District Cricket Association (BDCA) gathered to honour the young cricketer whose rise has brought pride to the entire district.

Kartik’s father, Manoj Sharma, who earns a modest living, recalled the hardships behind his son’s success. “Our income was limited, but my wife Radha and I saw a dream — to make Kartik a cricketer, no matter the cost,” he told IANS.

To support Kartik’s training and tournaments, the family sold their plots and farmland in Bahnera village. Kartik’s mother sold her jewellery, turning personal sacrifice into silent support. “It was a challenging phase of our lives, but we never let Kartik’s dream break,” Manoj added.

One of the most defining moments of Kartik’s journey came during a tournament in Gwalior. Manoj accompanied his son, expecting the team to be eliminated within four or five matches—the only time they could afford to stay.

But Kartik’s performance pushed the team into the final, and with no money left, father and son were forced to stay in a night shelter. “There was a day when we had to sleep hungry,” Manoj recalled. “Only after winning the final and receiving the prize money were we able to return home.”

Kartik’s cricketing talent was evident early. At only two and a half years old, he picked up a bat and hit a ball so hard that it broke two photo frames at home. “That moment made us believe he was special,” his father said.

Interestingly, Manoj himself was once a cricketer, but an injury ended his playing days. “I couldn’t complete my dream, so I decided my child would,” he said — a dream now fulfilled beyond imagination.

Despite early promise, Kartik’s journey was far from smooth. He played at the Under-14 and Under-16 levels, but then went four years without selection. Many would have quit, but the youngster didn’t.

“I just kept playing,” Kartik told IANS. “My father kept training me. Eventually, I got selected for Under-19, then the Ranji Trophy.”

His strong performances at the domestic level finally opened the doors to the IPL. Despite his sudden fame, Kartik stays grounded. He completed Class 12 this year and intends to pursue his graduation alongside his cricket career. “My studies are important to me,” he said.

His youngest brother plays cricket, while his middle brother is focused on academics — a reflection of the family’s belief in discipline and balance. Kartik’s story is now a symbol of hope for countless young athletes from small towns and financially challenged backgrounds. From selling land and jewellery to sleeping hungry in night shelters, his family’s sacrifices have culminated in a moment that has rewritten their destiny.

--IANS

vi/bsk/