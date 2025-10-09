UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer greeted with 'Tujhe Dekha To' from ‘DDLJ’ at Yash Raj Films

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was greeted with the love anthem “Tujhe Dekha To” from the 1995 blockbuster “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol during his recent visit to Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the production banner shared a video of Starmer listening to the number with a smile on his face.

The video was captioned: “Incredibly honoured to have had the opportunity to host the UK Prime Minister @keirstarmer at Yash Raj Films in Mumbai yesterday!”

The track’s premiere, which was held on the film’s 30th anniversary, set the stage for the major announcement that YRF will return to filming in the U.K. with three major productions starting in early 2026, ending an eight-year pause.

“The UK & YRF’s relationship go back a long way and we were thrilled to make the PM listen to the iconic Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) as the Bollywood blockbuster celebrates its 30th anniversary.”

The caption further read: “Our ties with the UK deepen with a three movie production pact starting 2026. YRF is currently producing the stage adaptation of DDLJ, the English musical Come Fall In Love, to entertain audiences with this beautiful cross-cultural, East meets West love story! #UKIndia #StarringGREATBritain.”

The song was probably chosen because “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” was extensively shot in picturesque locales of London and across the UK. As per variety.com, Starmer also met with actor Rani Mukerji, who is married to Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran, two young non-resident Indians, who fall in love during a vacation through Europe with their friends. Raj tries to win over Simran's family so the couple can marry, but Simran's father has long since promised her hand to his friend's son.

The film was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1995 and one of the most successful Indian films in history. When adjusted for inflation, it is the second highest-grossing Indian film of the 1990s, behind Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! It won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The film is considered to be the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema, as its still being shown at the Maratha Mandir in Mumbai since its release on 20 October 1995, as of March 2025.

