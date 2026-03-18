March 18, 2026 12:27 PM हिंदी

Anil Kapoor reveals late Shashi Kapoor was one of the first people from the industry to notice him

Anil Kapoor reveals late Shashi Kapoor was one of the first people from the industry to notice him

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) On the birth anniversary of the late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for him on social media, sharing some fond memories with the celebrated star.

Anil revealed that Shashi Kapoor was one of the first people from the industry to notice him.

He further recalled playing the young Shashi Kapoor in the 1993 outing "Tu Payal Mein Geet".

Posting a couple of unseen images of the 'Deewar' actor, Anil wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Remembering the inimitable Shashi Kapoor on his birthday. My journey with him actually began much earlier. As a child, I had the opportunity to play young Shashi Kapoor in the film Tu Payal Mein Geet. That experience stayed with me, and from those early days he knew how deeply I was drawn to acting. (sic)"

"He was also one of the first people from the industry to notice me when I was still performing on stage in college. I still remember receiving the Dilip Kumar Actor’s Trophy from him, a moment that meant the world to a young actor trying to find his place", he added.

Anil further expressed his gratitude for all the encouragement and kindness provided by the late actor since childhood.

Lauding Shashi Kapoor for his unmatched contribution to Indian cinema, the 'Animal' actor added, "Shashi ji was a true gentleman, incredibly handsome, and a man who deeply loved cinema. From the films he acted in and produced, to creating the iconic Prithvi Theatre, his contribution to storytelling is timeless. I will always be grateful for the encouragement and kindness he showed me from my childhood all the way to my early days as an actor."

Anil concluded the post with a heartfelt wish that read, "Happy Birthday, Shashi ji. Your legacy continues to inspire."

--IANS

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