UIDAI plans to speed up children’s Aadhaar biometric update through schools

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is poised to launch a nationwide initiative to expedite the biometric update of Aadhaar cards for children through schools in the next two months. The initiative aims to cover over 7 crore children whose biometric details have not yet been updated.

UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar said the authority is currently testing the technology and expects it to be ready in the next 45–60 days. The project will be rolled out in a phased manner, beginning with schools and later extended to colleges for the second round of updates, which are required for children who attain the age of 15 years.

According to UIDAI guidelines, biometric updates become mandatory once a child is 5 years old. Children under 5 years are issued Aadhaar without biometric data. Failing to complete the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) before age 7 could result in deactivation of the Aadhaar number. Updates between ages 5–7 are free of cost, but a fee of Rs 100 applies after age 7.

“Aadhaar is crucial for delivering benefits under several government schemes. We want children to get all the benefits at the right time. Through schools, we are trying to reach as many children in a convenient manner," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, UIDAI has reiterated the importance of completing the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) for children who have attained the age of seven but have not yet updated their biometrics in Aadhaar. This is an existing requirement under Aadhaar, and parents or guardians can update the details of their child at any Aadhaar Seva Kendra or designated Aadhaar centre.

UIDAI has started sending SMS messages to the mobile numbers registered in the Aadhaar of such children for completing the MBU exercise.

A child’s Aadhaar Biometrics can be updated for free between ages 5 and 7. A child under the age of five enrols for Aadhaar by providing the photograph, name, date of birth, gender, address and documents of proof. However, the fingerprints and iris biometrics of a child are not captured for Aadhaar enrolment below the age of five because these are not mature at that age, according to an official statement.

As per existing rules, therefore, fingerprints, iris and photo are mandatorily required to be updated in his/her Aadhaar when the child reaches the age of five years. This is called the first Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU), the statement explained.

--IANS

