Udit Narayan on Indian Idol: First time ever, a father will step into his son’s shoes

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Renowned playback singer Udit Narayan, who will be seen as a part of Indian Idol - Yaadon Ki Playlist, has said that for the first time ever “a father will step into his son’s shoes”.

However, he did not share if he will be joining as the fourth judge or a host in the singing based reality show.

“I’m truly overwhelmed by all the love coming my way, and it makes me happy to know that people are excited to see me on the Indian Idol judges’ panel. But I want to set the record straight, this season, I’m trying something completely different,” Udit said.

Without divulging much he added: “For years, I’ve appeared on Indian Idol as a guest and have always been showered with affection. But for the first time ever, a father will step into his son’s shoes, usually, it’s the other way around! Aditya is excited about it and I hope you all will love it!”

The show will have Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah in the judging panel.

Udit Narayan has won four National Film Awards. The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution towards arts and culture.

He got to sing with Mohammed Rafi in his Hindi playback debut in Unees-Bees in 1980 and also with Kishore Kumar in the 1980s. He finally made his mark in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. In the 1990s he sang thousands of songs in Hindi and Nepali languages.

Some of his notable numbers include Pehla Nasha, Papa Kehte Hai, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai,Chand Chhupa Badal Mein,Neend Churayi Meri, Mitwa, Hum Tum, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se and Tumse Milke Dil Ka to name a few.

The show will begin from October 18 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

