UCIL providing essential resource base for India’s nuclear power programme

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The ‘Diamond Jubilee Year’ is an occasion to recognise the contributions of the Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) and to reaffirm the importance of continued innovation and capability building as India advances on the Nuclear Energy Mission, said Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission, according to an official statement on Monday.

UCIL, a PSU under the Department of Atomic Energy, celebrated its Diamond Jubilee Year, marking six decades since its incorporation on October 4, 1967 and its contribution to India’s nuclear power programme.

The celebrations brought together senior officials, scientists, engineers, technical personnel, employees and other stakeholders to commemorate an important milestone in UCIL’s institutional journey and to look ahead to the opportunities and shared responsibilities of the future.

Seema Jain, Member-Finance, Atomic Energy Commission, said, “The Diamond Jubilee Year of UCIL is a celebration of six decades of scientific capability, institutional experience and dedicated service to the nation”.

It is also an occasion to pay respectful homage to Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha and the pioneers who laid the foundations of India’s uranium mining and processing capabilities, she mentioned.

“From the depths of the earth to the larger nuclear energy programme, UCIL has played an important and responsible role in building indigenous capability in uranium mining and processing,” said Jain.

Over these six decades, generations of UCIL personnel have demonstrated remarkable dedication and grit, working in challenging conditions and environments to sustain this important national endeavour.

As India looks towards an expanded role for nuclear energy, this milestone is also an opportunity to recognise the people, technologies and systems that have sustained this journey and to look ahead with confidence, Jain added.

Dr Kacham Anand Rao, Chairman and Managing Director, UCIL, said “The Diamond Jubilee Year is a proud milestone for every member of the UCIL family”.

“Over six decades, UCIL has steadily built expertise and infrastructure in uranium mining and processing, while strengthening its capabilities in technology, safety and environmental management. We were particularly pleased to open our operations and facilities to the media on this occasion,” Rao said.

Established in 1967, UCIL has been an integral part of the development of India’s indigenous uranium mining and processing capabilities, providing the essential resource base for India’s nuclear power programme.

—IANS

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