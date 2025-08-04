August 04, 2025 11:07 PM हिंदी

U22 Asian Boxing C'ships: India assured of six medals as two women, four men advance to semis

India assured of six medals as two women, four men advance to semifinals of the U22 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday. Photo credit: BFI

Bangkok, Aug 4 (IANS) India is assured of six more medals in the U22 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 on Monday after Priya (women’s 60kg), Paranjal Yadav (women’s 70kg), Harsh (men’s 60kg), Neeraj (men’s 75kg), Rockey Chaudhary (men’s 85kg) and Ishan Kataria (men’s 90+kg) sealed their semifinals berth with comfortable victories in their respective bouts.

Priya started India’s march with a unanimous 5:0 verdict against Sarii Kokufu of Japan, and Harsha also dominated Mongolia’s Munkh-Erdene Erdenebold to win by an identical score line.

Paranjal became the third boxer to assure India a medal in the morning session after a tough battle against Mengge Zhang of China. The bout swung either way with both boxers adopting an aggressive approach, with the Indian prevailing 3:2 in a split decision.

The U19 and U22 Asian Boxing Championships, which are being held simultaneously, provide India’s rising stars a platform to showcase their skills and determination against some of Asia’s toughest opponents. India has fielded a strong contingent of 40 boxers — 20 in each age group — with a perfect mix of proven champions and potential talents who have impressed in the domestic circuit.

India was already assured of two medals in the U22 category on Sunday with Bhawna Sharma (women’s 48kg) and Yatri Patel (women’s 57kg) reaching the semifinals.

In the evening session, Neeraj continued India’s march as he battered Chinese Taipei’s Jun-Zhang Lin 5:0 to advance to the semifinals. Rockey Choudhary then made it five for the day as he played a smart tactical bout to beat Kazakhstan’s Azatbek Zholdaskhan 4:1.

And Ishan Kataria underlined India’s domination as the referee stopped his fight against Seyedyousef Mousavi of Iran to reach the last four stage.

Among the seven Indians in action on Monday, only Sagar suffered a reversal in the men’s 55kg quarterfinal.

