Akshay Kumar calls Yash Chopra one of Indian cinema’s 'finest directors'

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar called late filmmaker Yash Chopra one of Indian cinema’s 'finest directors' during the latest episode of the reality game show "Wheel of Fortune".

The episode will have actors Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, and Ayesha Khan joining Akshay, creating humour and lively energy on the stage.

An emotional moment was created during one of the puzzle rounds on "Wheel of Fortune" when contestant Gaurav Gera came close to solving the puzzle but couldn’t quite crack the answer.

Seeing this, host Akshay approached the audience, inviting them to try their luck.

One of the members from the audience quickly guessed the correct answer, ‘Yash Chopra.’

The answer made Akshay remember the legendary filmmaker.

With his voice full of admiration, the 'Airlift' actor said, “Yash Chopra hamare Indian film industry ke behtareen directors mein se ek the. (Yash Chopra was one of the best directors of our Indian film industry).”

Later during the episode, Akshay and Gaurav decide to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and talk about the films they have worked on together.

For the unaware, these two have shared screen space in the 2014 film "The Shaukeens" and reunited 10 years later for "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" in 2024.

"Wheel of Fortune" airs from Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television and also streams on Sony LIV.

In another update, Akshay has joined forces with filmmaker Priyadarshan after 14 years for the promising horror comedy, "Bhooth Bangla".

On Thursday, the makers treated the movie buffs with the exciting teaser from the highly anticipated drama.

The preview provides a glimpse into the spooky yet entertaining world of Mangalpur, where no one gets married, as they fear the arrival of an unfamiliar entity called Vadhusur.

Jointly backed by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, "Bhooth Bangla" is set to reach the cinema halls on 10th April.

