Consumers hit as prices of daily goods surge in Pakistan, shopkeepers blame petrol costs

Islamabad, March 12 (IANS) Retailers in big cities of Pakistan have raised prices of confectionery and other daily-use commodities, including fresh fruits, citing the recent rise in petroleum prices, although the majority of the shops were still selling existing stock purchased at older prices, local media reported on Thursday. This has raised serious concerns for the consumers.

People said that shopkeepers started asking for higher prices for commonly consumed products like noodles, toothpaste, biscuits, clothes and locally-produced chocolates, immediately after the government raised petrol and diesel prices by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 55 per litre on March 7, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Wafa Abbas, a resident of Islamabad, said, "When we went to buy basic items from a shop, we came to know that prices of every item had been increased by PKR 10."

According to the residents, shopkeepers have raised the price of products even though the items that were sold at shops were from previously purchased stock. Meanwhile, retailers have said that increased distribution and transportation costs have forced them to adjust prices

Ghulam Ullah, a shopkeeper in Aabpara Market, said, "We have to face inventory loss when prices are decreased; therefore, the balance has to be maintained."

He blamed the government for not warning traders before implementing the higher prices so that they could adjust their stocks accordingly.

Rawalpindi Association Chairman Saleem Pervaiz Butt stated the price of pulses had been raised by PKR 15 to PKR 20 per kilogram after wholesale dealers and goods transporters raised their prices.

Traders stated that further adjustments in the prices of packaged food and confectionery products could not be ruled out if petroleum prices remain higher.

Several confectionery manufacturers and distributors were still analysing the price structure and were expected to formally revise the rates after the increase in fuel prices, Dawn reported, citing market sources.

Despite having adequate supplies, prices of green groceries, particularly tomatoes and chillies, have increased, with different markets of Islamabad charging varied rates. The shopkeepers have blamed the wholesale market for the high prices and the commission agents for the situation.

Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan have shot up by nearly Rs 55 per litre after the outbreak of the Iran war, which reflects the energy import trap that the country has been stuck in during recent years, according to the report in the Karachi-based Business Recorder.

As global oil prices surge and shipping costs rise due to war premiums and security risks, Pakistan has little choice but to pass the increase on to consumers. But the uncomfortable reality is that the Rs 55 per litre hike may only be the beginning, according to the report.

--IANS

akl/sd