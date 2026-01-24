U19 World Cup: Match officials for super six stage in Namibia announced

Dubai, Jan 24 (IANS) The ICC has announced the list of umpires and referees for the Super Six stage of the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, set to take place in Namibia.

Faisal Afridi and Nitin Bathi will serve as on-field umpires for the highly anticipated match between Australia and South Africa at Namibia Cricket Ground. Cory Black will be the TV Umpire, while Forster Mutizwa will act as the Fourth Umpire.

Afridi has previously umpired South Africa’s loss to Afghanistan in the group stage, and Bathi was the umpire for their win over Tanzania.

On January 25, the West Indies will face Ireland, with Shaun Haig and Iknow Chabi as the on-field umpires. Graham Lloyd will take on the role of TV Umpire, while Virender Sharma will serve as the Fourth Umpire.

This will be Haig's third match involving the West Indies, having already officiated their group-stage games against Afghanistan and South Africa.

On the following day, Afghanistan will meet Sri Lanka, with Cory Black and Forster Mutizwa once again on the field. Haig will be the TV Umpire, and Chabi will act as Fourth Umpire.

Additionally, Black and Mutizwa will also officiate the 13th-16th place play-off between Japan and Tanzania at the High Performance Oval.

The match officials for the Super Six fixtures in Zimbabwe will be announced once the matchups are finalised.

Japan v Tanzania on January 24 at High Performance Oval, Windhoek

On-field: Cory Black and Forster Mutizwa

TV: Graham Lloyd

Fourth: Deighton Butler

Referee: Prakash Bhatt

Australia v South Africa on January 25 at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

On-field: Faisal Afridi and Nitin Bathi

TV: Cory Black

Fourth: Forster Mutizwa

Referee: Prakash Bhatt

West Indies v Ireland on January 25 at High Performance Oval, Windhoek

On-field: Shaun Haig and Iknow Chabi

TV: Graham Lloyd

Fourth: Virender Sharma

Referee: Neeyamur Rahul

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka on January 26 at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

On-field: Cory Black and Forster Mutizwa

TV: Shaun Haig

Fourth: Iknow Chabi

Referee: Neeyamur Rahul

--IANS

vi/