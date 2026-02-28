March 01, 2026 1:05 AM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar holds calls with Iranian, Israeli FMs to urge de-escalation

​New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar engaged in back-to-back telephone conversations with his Iranian and Israeli counterparts on Saturday, expressing India's deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Middle East following a major joint US-Israel strike on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory actions. ​

The diplomatic outreach comes as the region faces heightened tensions after explosions rocked Tehran and other sites, with Iran launching missiles toward Israel and US bases across the Gulf. ​

In a post on X, Jaishankar detailed his evening telecon with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, stating that he shared India's profound concern about the recent developments in Iran and the broader region.

​He emphasised the need to prevent further instability.​

The call highlights New Delhi's position that prolonged conflict would harm regional peace and global stability. ​

Earlier, Jaishankar spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, reiterating India's firm call for dialogue and diplomacy as the path to de-escalating tensions. ​

India has consistently advocated restraint, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, and avoidance of escalation that could endanger civilians. ​

The Ministry of External Affairs echoed this stance, expressing deep concern over the fast-evolving events and urging all parties to prioritise dialogue over military confrontation. ​

The strikes, described by Israel as pre-emptive and by the US as "Operation Epic Fury," targeted Iranian military and leadership sites, prompting fierce retaliation, including missile barrages on US-linked facilities in multiple countries. ​

US President Donald Trump confirmed the operations and urged Iranians toward regime change, while Iranian officials vowed strong responses. ​

The escalation has sparked fears of a wider war, with international bodies like the Red Cross warning of a dangerous chain reaction. ​

India's active diplomacy reflects its balanced approach in West Asia, balancing strong ties with Israel and historical relations with Iran. ​

New Delhi continues to closely monitor developments, advocating immediate restraint to safeguard regional stability and protect Indian interests.

​--IANS

sktr/dan

