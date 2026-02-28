Our girls have made us proud in entire India, says DDCA Secretary after women’s one-day trophy win

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Fourteen years is a long time to wait for a trophy, and Delhi looked determined to end that long drought. After bowling out a formidable Railways for just 132 in the final of the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Delhi completed the chase with a ruthlessness that had defined their entire campaign -- knocking off the target in under 29 overs, seven wickets in hand, 21.3 overs to spare.

By the time opener Priya Punia hit a commanding 76 off 90 balls, after Parunika Sisodia shone with a three-fer, the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy was already theirs. "Look, we are very happy. It's been many years since we have had this happy occasion in Delhi. Our girls have made us proud in the whole of India. The base for this was laid last year because last year we were U23 (T20) champions. Before that, we were U23 runners-up.

“So those same girls have come in the third year and made us national champions. It's a very happy thing because the women's cricket team will help build a great reputation and bright future outlook for DDCA,” said a beaming Ashok Sharma, DDCA Secretary, to IANS at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

It was Delhi's first title since 2011/12, and it arrived with a completeness that left little room for any further thoughts. When Pragya Rawat hit the winning runs alongside Punia, Delhi became only the second team in the tournament’s history, after Railways, to win the trophy more than once. Sharma said the future looks even brighter for the women’s talent pool, with the association’s investment in it paying off big time.

"In the coming time, we will see even better cricketers here. We started the preparation for the girls' team last year through a tournament with 42 teams. It was DDCA President Rohan Jaitley's roadmap to start the girls' league that was a big help in this. Plus, Rohan Jaitley announced that the cash prize that BCCI will give, DDCA will also give the same amount.

"All these girls are the ones who have been performing in Delhi for the last three years, and the motivation was always there since the start. Delhi has always been in the national team in any form, be it in the form of bowlers or batters. Delhi's representation has always been there in the BCCI tournaments. Our combined team's performance among the boys was not so good.

“But if you look at the individual performance, two boys have come to the top of Delhi - Ayush Doseja and another opener (Sanat Sangwan). So both our boys are still at the top of the Ranji Trophy run charts. The team wins because of the combined effects, and the girls have done that. They have been good for the last three years,” he said.

He also lauded the coaching staff headed by Deepti Dhyani, assistant batting coach Gautam Vadhera, assistant bowling coach Ashish Malhotra, and assistant fielding coach Mandeep Kaur for their efforts in ensuring the trophy comes to New Delhi.

"I want to give the biggest credit to the coach. When he was in the U23, he made them champions. Today, he promoted them to winning the senior one-day trophy. I want to thank the coaching staff who have been working hard for the last three years. The result of that hard work has come out today. It is a happy atmosphere in the DDCA, as the trophy has come after so many years and the women have raised our honour."

The celebrations, Sharma confirmed, would be fitting to honour the Soni Yadav-led side. "Of course, we will felicitate them. The President has announced it. Double prize money. We will give as much as the board will give. They have said 50 lakhs verbally, and we will give as much as we can to increase the honouring of our women's team. I mean, what else can I say? There are no words for these girls who have raised the head of the DDCA very high with pride."

