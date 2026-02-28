West Asia war: US Secret Service boosts security posture​

March 01, 2026 1:05 AM हिंदी

Washington, Feb 28 (IANS) The U.S. Secret Service on Saturday said it has moved to an enhanced security posture around protected locations amid the escalating situation involving Iran, warning the public to expect a heightened federal presence in certain areas.​

In a statement, the agency said it is “actively monitoring the situation in Iran and remains in close coordination with our federal and local partners.”​

The Secret Service said its “protective model is designed to be adaptable to meet the needs of the current security environment and ensure the continued safety of our protectees, protective sites, and the surrounding communities.”​

While declining to provide operational specifics, the agency indicated that visible security measures may increase.​

“While we do not discuss our specific protective measures for operational security reasons, the public may notice an increased law enforcement and federal presence around U.S. Secret Service-protected sites,” the statement said.​

The Secret Service is responsible for protecting the President, Vice President, visiting foreign dignitaries and other designated officials, as well as securing certain federal buildings and events.​

The agency added that “any temporary traffic or pedestrian impacts will be communicated by our local law enforcement partners.”​

Officials urged public vigilance amid rising tensions.​

“We appreciate the public’s continued cooperation and awareness,” the statement said. “As always, if something appears unusual or concerning, individuals are encouraged to report it to law enforcement.”​

The advisory comes as U.S. authorities step up monitoring of potential security risks at home following recent military developments abroad. Law enforcement agencies across the country are routinely adjusting security postures in response to evolving threat assessments.

