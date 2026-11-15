November 15, 2026 11:36 PM हिंदी

U-19 head coach Goud credits months of hard work after U-19 Asia Cup triumph

Head coach Goud credits months of hard work after U-19 Asia Cup triumph (Credit: X/BCCI)

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) India U-19 head coach Yere Goud credited months of hard work and the team's ability to handle pressure situations after the side clinched a record-extending ninth Men's U-19 Asia Cup title with a thrilling one-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

Reflecting on the team's triumph, Goud said the players had put in consistent effort over the past four to five months and had shown their potential in earlier assignments against Sri Lanka and Australia as well.

"I mean for four-five months we have been working hard and we had also played earlier against Sri Lanka and Australia, and there too the boys had done very well; we knew before entering this tournament that we would do well, and the boys did very well, whenever a pressure situation arose, they handled their pressure there and gave their performance," Gould told IANS.

India edged the dramatic last-ball final to chase down a big target of 338 and win the match by one wicket against Pakistan at Al Amerat on Saturday. Mohit Ulva hit the winning four off the final ball.

Captain Lakshya Raichandani scored an unbeaten 80 off 101 balls while Aaryavir Sehwag scored an aggressive 58 off 61 balls with nine fours. This pair had added 95 runs for the first wicket. Manal Chauhan's vital counter-attacking 47 (32 balls, three fours and three sixes) and a 57-run stand with Ulva steadied India's ship.

While Ulva finished unbeaten on 49, Venkata was not out on 11 as they brought India closer to the target.

India experienced a difficult passage in the chase, losing wickets in clusters – first Raichandani and then Anvay Dravid (run out for 19) in the 37th over. But Ulva and the tail succeeded in getting across the line, thanks to steady heads at the bottom of the order, in the last over.

Previously, batting first Pakistan scored 337/9. Usman Khan made 107 off 111 balls, followed by Abdul Qadir with 80 runs off 54 balls, while captain Farhan Yousaf added 63.

Kavya Patel took four wickets for India to be the most successful bowler and Venkata claimed three.

Sehwag, who accumulated 361 runs in five matches was awarded the Player of the Tournament accolade. He managed to hit one century and three half-centuries during the tournament.

It was the ninth time that India had won the tournament which extended its record in the competition.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Tamannaah Bhatia finally gets to celebrate Chhath Pooja, recollects Ganga Aarti celebrations

Tamannaah Bhatia finally gets to celebrate Chhath Pooja, recollects Ganga Aarti celebrations

Hridoy, Litton lead Bangladesh fightback against South Africa with record 206-run stand (Credit: ICC)

Hridoy, Litton lead Bangladesh fightback against South Africa with record 206-run stand

J&K: Fake SPO recruitment racket busted in Kupwara; main accused arrested (Photo: IANS)

J&K: Fake SPO recruitment racket busted in Kupwara; main accused arrested

Prince and Princess of Wales to arrive in India tomorrow (Photo: @RoyallyBelle_/X)

Prince and Princess of Wales to arrive in India tomorrow

Pristine Ganga waters in Haridwar draw praise after major clean-up drive (Photo: @pushkardhami/X)

Pristine Ganga waters in Haridwar draw praise after major clean-up drive

Sharad Kapoor’s co-actor Aryan Vaid reacts to his viral videos, advises people to have a safety net in finances

Sharad Kapoor’s co-actor Aryan Vaid reacts to his viral videos, advises people to have a safety net in finances

'Technology can help you, but you have to trust yourself ultimately': Sachin Tendulkar at ISPL auction (Credit: ISPL)

'Technology can help you, but you have to trust yourself ultimately': Sachin Tendulkar at ISPL auction

HM Amit Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi of defaming India at international summit

HM Amit Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi of defaming India at international summit

Pakistan's Trump-era Washington strategy expected to fall flat as Democrats prepare to take over US Congress: Report (IANS File)

Pakistan's Trump-era Washington strategy expected to fall flat as Democrats prepare to take over US Congress: Report

'Baseless': CM Yogi Adityanath on reports claiming UP BJP ready with list of 209 candidates

'Baseless': CM Yogi Adityanath on reports claiming UP BJP ready with list of 209 candidates