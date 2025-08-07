August 07, 2025 10:43 PM हिंदी

U19 Asian Boxing C'ships: Five Indians assured of medals after commanding quarters wins

Five Indians assured of medals after commanding quarterfinals wins in the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday. Photo credit: BFI

Bangkok (Thailand), Aug 7 (IANS) Five Indian men pugilists will join their seven women compatriots in the semifinals of the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in the Thai capital on Thursday after registering convincing victories to reach the semifinals of their respective weight categories and assure themselves of a medal.

Shivam (55kg), Mausam Suhag (65kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Gaurav (85kg), and Hemant Sangwan (90kg) took down their opponents in style to ensure that India will come back with 12 medals from the U19 category.

Shivam started India’s winning march in the morning session when he utterly dominated Uzbekistan’s Abdulaziz Abdunazarov for a 5:0 win. Mausam Suhag was then pushed to the corner, but the youngster kept his composure under pressure to eke out a 3:2 win in the 65kg quarterfinals against Mukhammed Alimbekov of Kyrgyzstan.

Rahul Kundu then went on a rampage against Eunjo Jeong of South Korea, and the referee had to ultimately stop the 75kg contest before Gaurav joined the three in the last four stage with a hard-fought victory over Kuang-Yao Cheng of Chinese Taipei in the 85kg category.

Hemant Sangwan then got the better of Muhammadrizo Siddikov of Uzbekistan in the 90kg weight category and raised hopes of a 100 per cent win record on Thursday. However, Krish fell short of pulling off a victory against Iran’s Abbas Gharshasbi in a close 90+kg bout.

The U19 and U22 Asian Boxing Championships, which are being held simultaneously, provide India’s rising stars a platform to showcase their skills and determination against some of Asia’s toughest opponents. India has fielded a strong contingent of 40 boxers — 20 in each age group — with a perfect mix of proven champions and potential talents who have impressed in the domestic circuit.

India are also assured of 13 medals in the U22 category with five boxers set to fight for gold.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Farmers stand tall with PM Modi amidst US tariff pressure

Farmers stand tall with PM Modi amidst US tariff pressure

'Tridev' maker Rajiv Rai reflects on why he can't replicate the 90s era

'Tridev' maker Rajiv Rai reflects on why he can't replicate the 90s era

Relentless rain in Solan triggers crop diseases; Agriculture Dept issues advisory

Relentless rain in Solan triggers crop diseases; Agriculture Dept issues advisory

Mohammedan Sporting thump BSF to end campaign on winning note in the 134th Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday.

134th Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting thump BSF to end campaign on winning note

Signature Global's Q1 net profit drops 44 pc

Signature Global's Q1 net profit drops 44 pc

Arjun Erigaisi, Vincent Keymer off to strong start as third edition of the Chennai Grandmasters 2025 gets underway in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: TNCA

Chennai Grandmasters: Arjun Erigaisi, Vincent Keymer off to strong start as third edition gets underway

BSE’s Q1 net profit doubles to Rs 539 crore, revenue jumps 59 pc

BSE’s Q1 net profit doubles to Rs 539 crore, revenue jumps 59 pc

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev meets Dilip Tirkey, lauds rise of Indian hockey talent

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev meets Dilip Tirkey, lauds rise of Indian hockey talent

India’s income roadmap: Gujarat emerges frontrunner; MP improves as southern, western states consolidate earnings dominance

India’s income roadmap: Gujarat emerges frontrunner; MP improves as southern, western states consolidate earnings dominance

Bangladesh: Police arrest former VC of Begum Rokeya University (File image)

Bangladesh: Police arrest former VC of Begum Rokeya University