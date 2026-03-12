March 12, 2026 8:40 AM हिंदी

Maniesh Paul jokes about the time when his ‘mental health was on track’ and he had ‘no debt’

Maniesh Paul jokes about the time when his ‘mental health was on track’ and he had ‘no debt’

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actor and television host Maniesh Paul shared a humorous and satirical post on his social media where he reflected on the idea of a “perfect life”.

He joked that the only time when everything looked truly in place was when he was 8 years old.

Taking to his social media account, Maniesh shared a stylish photograph of himself walking down a hotel corridor dressed in a black suit and smart glares.

The actor used the image to deliver a tongue-in-cheek write-up about life and responsibilities that are associated with adulthood.

The text on the picture read, “No debt. Ideal weight. 8 hours of sleep. Mental health on track. Right nutrition. Zero alcohol. This was my peak. I was 8. Enjoy!”

Along with the post, Maniesh captioned it: “Beat this.”

On the professional front, Maniesh kickstarted with his career in Delhi, as a host at various cultural events in schools and colleges.

He was then seen in Ghost Bana Dost in the role of a ghost. Maniesh, then went onto act in many serials such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Zindadil, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai and Kahani Shuru with Love Guru.

In Bollywood, Maniesh made his debut in a lead role of the computer geek Mickey in Mickey Virus.

The actor later appeared in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Tees Maar Khan in 2010.

Maniesh was last seen in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”. The film featured Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Akshay Oberoi, and was directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

The actor also is popular as a host, and has anchored various reality shows and also live Bollywood and television events.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

US to release 172 million barrels from the oil reserve

US to release 172 million barrels from the oil reserve

Maniesh Paul jokes about the time when his ‘mental health was on track’ and he had ‘no debt’

Maniesh Paul jokes about the time when his ‘mental health was on track’ and he had ‘no debt’

UNSC adopts resolution cosponsored by India condemning Iran’s attacks on its West Asia neighbours 

UNSC adopts resolution cosponsored by India condemning Iran’s attacks on its West Asia neighbours 

Kriti Sanon chooses bike ride over luxury car to escape city's traffic post shoot

Kriti Sanon chooses bike ride over luxury car to escape city's traffic post shoot

How 16 economies under USTR probe compare?

How 16 economies under USTR probe compare?

Trump says tax plan is fuelling US growth

Trump says tax plan is fuelling US growth

US pet market hits record levels, but faces rising costs, regulatory challenges

US pet market hits record levels, but faces rising costs, regulatory challenges

Athiya Shetty ‘steals’ father Suniel Shetty’s shirt, gives fun glimpse into father-daughter bond

Athiya Shetty ‘steals’ father Suniel Shetty’s shirt, gives fun glimpse into father-daughter bond

US launches trade probe on India, 15 others

US launches trade probe on India, 15 others

Mrunal Thakur reunites with BFFs from her former TV show Kumkum Bhagya

Mrunal Thakur reunites with BFFs from her former TV show Kumkum Bhagya