Mrunal Thakur reunites with BFFs from her former TV show Kumkum Bhagya

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur, on Wednesday evening, reunited with her former co-stars from the popular television show Kumkum Bhagya, further taking fans down memory lane.

Actor Supriya Shukla, who essayed the role of Mrunal’s mother in the show, shared a carousel of pictures on her social media account that featured members of the Kumkum Bhagya team as they came together after many years.

In the post, Supriya penned an emotional note for veteran actress Madhu Raja on her birthday and reminisced about their long-standing bond.

The Hindi part of the caption written by Supriya, that further written in English transcription, read, “Aap jeeyo hazaaron saal. Aur hum hamesha yoonhi.. milte.. khilkhilate rahein…

Aur golgappe.. chaat pakori khate rahein.. khaaskar hamari pyaari chatoree Madhu aunty.”

She added, “Mrunal… apne pyaare se ghar mein der saara pyaar… mazedaar khaana.. meetha.. aur baatein… hum sab phir se wahin chale gaye jahaan se shuru hua tha ye rishta… yoonhi tarakki karti raho pyaari ladki.”

The actress further wrote, “Yeh geet tumhare pyaare parivaar.. aur pyaar se bhare ghar ke liye tumhari taraf se meri aur se…”

The carousel included a happy group picture showing the actors standing together, and smiling together as they posed for the camera.

Mrunal looked stunning in a lavender traditional salwar kameez.

For the uninitiated, before venturing into Bollywood, Mrunal Thakur was a popular face on Indian television.

The screws rose to fame playing Bulbul in Kumkum Bhagya, where she portrayed the second lead in the show.

Mrunal exited the hit TV show in 2016, when her character Bulbul was killed off in the storyline, marking the end of her character's journey on the show.

In the show Kumkum Bhagya, Supriya Shukla essayed the role of Mrunal’s mother, while the titular role in the show was played by Sriti Jha.

The show went on to become one of the most popular daily soaps on Indian television.

Talking about Mrunal Thakur, the actress was last seen in the movie Do Deewane Sheher Mein opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

–IANS

rd/